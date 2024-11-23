Thailand’s Divine Mercy chapel brings Laudato si’ to life

A digital rendition of the Divine Mercy Chapel in Thailand, showcasing its modern circular design and integration with nature, inspired by Laudato si’ principles (Fr. John Wirach Amornpattana)

In a rapidly urbanizing district east of Bangkok, a new chapel aims to stand out—not just for its spiritual significance but also for its innovative commitment to sustainability.

By Chainarong Monthienvichienchai - Thailand, LiCAS News

The Divine Mercy Chapel in Bang Bo District, Samut Prakan Province, is being hailed as a landmark of environmentally conscious design that integrates faith and care for creation.

“Rooted in the principles of Laudato si’, the chapel is built as an energy-efficient structure that respects and celebrates the natural world,” said Fr. John Wirach Amornpattana, a Redemptorist priest overseeing the project.

Speaking to LiCAS News, the priest described the chapel as a tangible manifestation of Pope Francis’ call for ecological conversion.

The Divine Mercy Chapel east of Bangkok takes shape as a modern sanctuary blending sustainable design with spiritual purpose.

Pope Francis’ 2015 encyclical Laudato si’ addressed the global environmental crisis, urging collective action to protect “our common home.”

Fr. Amornpattana said the chapel’s construction reflects the document’s principles and aligns with broader sustainability efforts.

“Beyond just advocating for ecological conversion,” he explained, “Laudato si’ aligns with the global movement toward sustainability, as articulated in the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). However, we must remember that true care for creation springs from our faith in God as the Creator.”

The Thai Catholic Church has embraced this mission, incorporating ecological awareness into diocesan projects, schools, parishes, and community initiatives.

Fr. Amornpattana pointed to widespread efforts to instill the idea that “the world is our common home,” inspiring collective action across various levels of society.

The Divine Mercy Chapel itself exemplifies this commitment. Designed with sustainability in mind, the building features a 12-meter-high ceiling and strategically placed wall panels to optimize light and airflow.

A view inside the under-construction Divine Mercy Chapel, showcasing its circular design and high ceilings that optimize natural light and airflow.

By limiting the use of glass in certain areas, the design reduces heat transmission while maintaining a strong connection with the surrounding natural environment.

The open structure allows natural light and breezes to flow through, creating a welcoming space insulated from extreme weather conditions.

Located 50 kilometers east of Bangkok, the chapel has been designed not only as a house of worship but as a hub for community activities in an area lacking such spaces.

“The Divine Mercy Chapel addresses this gap by becoming a gathering place, fostering connection and spiritual growth,” said Fr. Amornpattana.

The building’s circular design symbolizes unity and offers a versatile venue for Mass, weddings, and other community events.

“More than just a venue for worship, the chapel invites all visitors to reflect on their relationship with creation, the Creator, and one another,” he said. “Here, nature serves not merely as a backdrop but as a vital element of the experience—a reminder of the beauty and rhythms of God’s world.”

According to him, the chapel’s major construction is already complete, with the finishing touches underway.

He said the blessing and dedication ceremony is scheduled for early December, to be presided over by the Apostolic Nuncio to Thailand, Archbishop Peter Bryan Wells, and Bishop Francis Xavier Vira Arpondratana of the Bangkok Archdiocese.

“As this sacred space receives its blessing, it transforms into more than a mere building,” Father John said. “It becomes a living testament to Laudato si’ in action—a space where faith, community, and care for creation converge to inspire future generations.”