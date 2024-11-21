Syro-Malabar Archbishop visits Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain

The head of India’s Syro-Malabar Catholic Church completes a pastoral visit to Northern Arabia, and tells the local faithful to maintain “strong connections” with their faith and heritage, while also “contributing positively” to their new environment.

By Joseph Tulloch

Major Archbishop Raphael Thattil, head of the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church, has completed a pastoral visit to the dioceses of Northern Arabia.

The journey saw him stop off in Qatar, Kuwait, and Bahrain, where he celebrated Masses and met with local Syro-Malabar communities, as well as Church officials.

The Syro-Malabar Church is based in the Indian state of Kerala, but has a strong presence worldwide due to the Indian diaspora. The high numbers of migrant workers in Qatar, Kuwait, and Bahrain – which, together with Saudi Arabia, make up the Catholic Church’s Apostolic Vicariate of Northern Arabia – mean that the Syro-Malabar Church has a strong presence there.

Archbishop Thattil in Kuwait

The visit

A press release from the Apostolic Vicariate said that the purpose of Archbishop Thattil’s visit had been to “engage with local communities, spiritual leaders, and congregants to strengthen the bonds of faith and solidarity”.

During the liturgies the Archbishop celebrated, the press release continues, he emphasised the importance of “community, unity, and faith” when navigating “the challenges of contemporary life.”

In his meetings with local Syro-Malabar communities – which are almost entirely composed of migrants – the Archbishop stressed both the importance of “maintaining strong connections to one’s faith and heritage” and also the need to “contribute positively” to one’s current community.

Throughout his journey, Archbishop Thattil was accompanied by Bishop Aldo Berardi, the region's Vicar Apostolic.



“This visit”, Berardi commented, both “reinforced [the] spiritual commitments” of the local Syro-Malabar community, and underscored the importance of them “being active participants in the wider community”.