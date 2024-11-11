'Dilexit Nos' expands devotion to the Sacred Heart worldwide

Over a thousand faithful in Westerville, Ohio, attend the first congress in the world dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus following the publication of Pope Francis' encyclical "Dilexit Nos".

By Fr. Paweł Rytel-Andrianik and Tomasz Zielenkiewicz

The Sacred Heart Congress in Westerville, Ohio, drew 1,200 attendees for Holy Mass on November 9. "This is the first congress in the world on this topic following Pope Francis' encyclical Dilexit Nos , which speaks of the human and divine love found in the Heart of Jesus Christ," said Fr. Jonathan Wilson, co-organizer of the Congress in an interview with Vatican News.

Also speaking to Vatican News, Bishop Earl Fernandes of the Diocese of Columbus, Ohio, pointed out that this is one of the few congresses dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus and said "We are very pleased to host it here at our church of Saints Peter and Paul in Westerville, OH."

The encyclical's impact on family life

Bishop Fernandes noted that devotion to the Sacred Heart of Jesus was revitalized recently by Pope Francis through his encyclical "Dilexit Nos." "The encyclical is remarkable because it draws from the richness of Scripture, the Church Fathers, and writings of past popes. It also brings us closer to the saints, such as Thérèse of Lisieux, Francis de Sales, the patron of our diocese, and Charles de Foucauld. All of this deepens our love for God, especially for His Sacred Heart," Bishop Fernandes stated.

"We are working to renew and invigorate the diocese, particularly through the enthronement of the Sacred Heart of Jesus and the Immaculate Heart of Mary in homes," he added. He emphasized the importance of centring Jesus in our lives and creating homes that reflect the Mercy flowing from the Heart of Jesus. "In this way, families can grow in mercy towards their brothers and sisters, especially the poor and needy in our community," the bishop continued.

Strengthening faith at home

Emily Jaminet, the congress co-organizer, a mother of seven, and the executive director of the Sacred Heart Enthronement Network, emphasized in an interview with Vatican News that this Congress holds particular significance. "The Pope has just issued his Encyclical on the human and divine love of the Heart of Jesus Christ. Moreover, this year marks the 350th anniversary of the first revelation St. Margaret Mary Alacoque received," she noted.

"Seeing so many people gathered here to pray, confess, and connect is very encouraging. It truly is a time of renewal. Enthroning the Heart of Jesus in homes is a movement that aims to renew hearts. We hope to strengthen the faith of families. This experience reminds us of our smallness, yet shows the strength we gain when we unite our hearts with Christ because love begets love," Jaminet emphasized.

The Congress on the Sacred Heart of Jesus was held for the 13th time. Fr. Jonathan Wilson, pastor of Saints Peter and Paul parish in Westerville, OH, highlighted the strong attendance and the significant impact of Pope Francis' Encyclical "Dilexit Nos" on expanding devotion to the Sacred Heart worldwide.