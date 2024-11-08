Religious sisters cultivate hope for Creation

The Sisters of Charity of Nazareth celebrated the Season of Creation across countries as part of their efforts to foster sustainability, conservation, and ecological stewardship.

By Sr. Florina Joseph, SCN

The Sisters of Charity of Nazareth, along with their associates, have been diligently nurturing their own "corners of Creation" in honour of the Season of Creation.

Through vibrant images and videos—from balcony gardens in Louisville, Kentucky, to rural farms in India—they have captured a diverse array of landscapes and initiatives that align with the 2024 theme, "To Hope and Act with Creation."

The Harvest Bounty video intends to celebrate the generosity and goodness of our Creator and highlights “the first fruits of hope,” the symbol of this year’s Season of Creation, which ran from September 1 to October 4. The video invites viewers to engage in an attitude of gratitude, teaching hope through tranquillity and the joy of Creation.

For the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth, caring for the Earth has long been a fundamental value. In their 2018 General Chapter, the community pledged to intensify their response to the ecological crisis, especially in light of the rapid destruction of natural resources.

The Congregation’s commitment to Ecological Sustainability reflects this priority, as they aim to model sustainable and regenerative living.

Greenhouse Gas Emission Reduction

Recognizing the profound threat of climate change, the Sisters have pledged to eliminate their greenhouse gas emissions by 2037 in the United States and Belize, and by 2047 in India, Nepal, and Botswana.

This commitment aligns with their mission to limit global warming to 1.5°C by the year 2100, with particular concern for the poor and marginalized who are most vulnerable to climate impacts.

Eliminating Single-Use Plastics

In response to the dangers that single-use plastics pose to waterways, habitats, and global communities, the Sisters have committed to refuse purchasing plastic products and to focus on reuse and sustainable alternatives.

Reducing Water Usage

The Sisters and their asscoiates regard water as a sacred resource and are actively working to use it responsibly, reflecting a deep respect for the ecological balance and recognizing the growing need for conservation.

Promoting Wildlife Habitats and Carbon Sequestration

Understanding biodiversity as God’s Creation entrusted to humanity, the Congregation actively supports native habitats on their lands to promote biodiversity and carbon sequestration, countering the unprecedented rate of species loss worldwide.

As one of many religious communities dedicated to Earth stewardship, the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth collaborate with environmental organizations to amplify their impact. Their example stands as an inspiring testament to faith-led ecological action, encouraging others to hope and act with Creation.