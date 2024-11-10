Priest stabbed during Mass in Singapore

Father Christopher Lee was stabbed in St. Joseph's Church in Upper Bukit Timah, Singapore, during the Saturday evening Mass. His assailant has been arrested and Father Lee is in stable condition.

By Deborah Castellano Lubov

The parish priest of St Joseph's Church in Upper Bukit Timah, Singapore, was stabbed during Mass on Saturday evening, reported Channel News Asia.

Father Christopher Lee, 57, whose stabbing occured during Communion, was taken to Singapore's National University Hospital and is said to be in stable condition.

The attacker, a 37-year-old Singaporean, has been arrested.

Series of Events



According to Singapore's Police Force, he had been disarmed by members of the congregation, before later being arrested by police officers, the Singapore Police Force said in a statement, noting the assailant has past antecedents for serious hurt and misuse of drugs offences.



"Based on the preliminary investigations, the man," they noted, "is believed to have acted alone and the police do not suspect that this is an act of terrorism, for now."

"The public," the police urged, "is urged to remain calm and refrain from speculation as investigations are ongoing to ascertain the motive behind this incident."

Catholic Church and Government condemning attacks and in prayer

Cardinal William Goh, the head of the Catholic Church in Singapore, said he was "shocked and deeply saddened that violence has been committed against one of our beloved priests in the house of God while he was celebrating Mass."



"I am also very concerned," he added, "about the psychological impact this incident may have had on our children and all who witnessed this attack."

"I ask," Cardinal Goh urged, "the faithful to remain calm, not to speculate on the incident or pass judgment without knowing all the facts. We must allow the authorities to investigate the matter."

Singapore's Prime Minister, Lawrence Wong, likewise expressed his hope that parishioners would heal from this "traumatic event," stressing "violence has no place in Singapore."

Safety and sanctity of places of worship

"Most of all," Prime Minister Wong wrote in a Facebook post, "we must uphold the safety and sanctity of our places of worship - places where people seek peace, solace, and community."

"Let us stay calm and united," he said, "supporting each other in the spirit of harmony and resilience that defines us as Singaporeans."

Similarly, the nation's Minister for Culture, Community and Youth, Edwin Tong, also condemned the attack and prayed for Father Lee.

(Channel News Asia contributed to this article)