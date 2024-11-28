Interfaith summit in the Philippines calls for stronger action against human trafficking

Faith leaders and advocates gather at the Southeast Asian Interfaith Summit in Manila. Photo supplied

Religious leaders from across Southeast Asia convened in Manila this week to strengthen collaborative efforts against human trafficking, a persistent issue in the region.

By LiCAS News

The two-day Southeast Asian Interfaith Summit, organized by the Philippine Interfaith Movement Against Human Trafficking (PIMAHT), brought together representatives from major Christian, Muslim, and Buddhist communities to address modern slavery and the online sexual exploitation of children.

PIMAHT, which comprises the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP), the National Council of Churches in the Philippines (NCCP), and the Philippine Council of Evangelical Churches (PCEC), has been at the forefront of combating human trafficking for over a decade.

Bishop Noel A. Pantoja, National Director of the PCEC, opened the summit by highlighting the progress made and the challenges ahead.

“The recent years have seen various challenges on the issue of human trafficking, including the online sexual exploitation of children,” he said.

The prelate emphasized that PIMAHT has prioritized addressing issues such as labor trafficking, particularly by providing support and referrals for survivors.

He also expressed gratitude for the government’s collaboration in advocacy efforts, which has led to significant milestones such as the passage of the Expanded Anti-Trafficking Law and the Anti-Online Sexual Abuse and Exploitation (OSAEC) Law in 2022.

CBCP Assistant Secretary General, Fr. Bryand Restituto, called attention to the evolving methods of traffickers, particularly the misuse of technology.

“Embracing the present means being critically aware of the current trends of human trafficking that go with the online sexual exploitation of children, the widespread online scamming in different modus operandi which were brought about by the unlawful, illicit operations of the Philippine Online Gaming Operations or POGO victimizing both Filipinos and Asians here and abroad,” he said.

Fr. Restituto expressed strong condemnation of individuals and groups who exploit vulnerable populations, including unscrupulous businesses and even faith leaders who prey on people’s vulnerabilities.

He criticized those who make false promises, ultimately subjecting their victims to degrading and inhumane conditions that strip them of their dignity.

NCCP General Secretary, Minnie Anne Mata-Calub, envisioned a day when PIMAHT would no longer need to exist.

“PIMAHT that is slowly ceasing. Not because we have become tired of doing the work but because we already served our purpose, to end human trafficking. What we want in the end is to end human trafficking, so that all are liberated from this modern slavery,” she said.

Ms. Mata-Calub underscored the need for the summit’s discussions and collaborations to inspire concrete actions beyond the event.

She highlighted that the networks, stories, and strategies shared during the gathering should lead to meaningful change, creating widespread impacts.

She called for a collective effort toward building a future where human trafficking no longer exists, freedom is recognized as a universal right, and the dignity of every person is upheld.

This article was originally published on https://www.licas.news/. All rights reserved. Unauthorized republication by third parties is not permitted.