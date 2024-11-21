Catholic Bishop hopeful for transfer of Mary Jane Veloso to Philippine custody

Celia Veloso, mother of overseas Filipino worker Mary Jane Veloso, who has been on death row for 12 years in Indonesia over drug-related charges, join a candlelit demonstration to call for the freedom of her daughter in this file photo taken on September 13, 2016. Photo: (Angie de Silva)

Filipino Bishop Ruperto Santos of Antipolo has expressed hope that the much-discussed transfer of Mary Jane Veloso, a Filipino on death row in Indonesia, will soon be realized.

By LiCAS News

“May this potential transfer bring her closer to home, where she can receive the care and support she needs,” said Bishop Santos, who heads Stella Maris-Philippines, a Church-based migrants’ organization.

In a report by the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines, the Filipino Bishop urged the public to “remain hopeful and united in our efforts to seek justice and mercy” for Ms. Veloso.

The Philippine and Indonesian governments have initiated discussions regarding the possible turnover of Ms. Veloso to a Philippine prison to serve her sentence, the Philippines Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed Tuesday.

The DFA said that it “joins the Filipino nation in the hope and prayers for a successful resolution of this issue, one which shall do justice to Ms. Veloso and her family while strengthening the deep bonds of friendship between the Philippines and Indonesia.”

Ms. Veloso was convicted of drug trafficking after she was caught in 2010 with 2.6 kilograms of heroin in Yogyakarta. She maintains her innocence, claiming she was a victim of human trafficking.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday thanked Indonesia for approving Ms. Veloso’s return to the Philippines to serve her sentence.

“I extend my heartfelt gratitude to President Prabowo Subianto and the Indonesian government for their goodwill,” he said.

“This outcome is a reflection of the depth of our nation’s partnership with Indonesia—united in a shared commitment to justice and compassion,” President Marcos said. “Thank you, Indonesia. We look forward to welcoming Mary Jane home.”

President Marcos highlighted the extensive diplomatic efforts undertaken over the years to delay Ms. Veloso’s execution, which eventually led to an agreement for her transfer to the Philippines.

He emphasized that Ms. Veloso’s story reflects the struggles of many individuals caught in poverty, describing her as a mother whose desperate choices had life-altering consequences.

While acknowledging her accountability under Indonesian law, he underscored that she remains a victim of her circumstances.

