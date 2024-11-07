Priests in Pakistan seek to build communion through spiritual conversation

Clergy from the Archdiocese of Lahore gather at the Archbishop’s House, Lahore. Photo: (Catholics in Pakistan)

The Archdiocese of Lahore in Pakistan has brought together its priests for a day of prayer and reflection on fostering “Communion Among Priests.”

By LiCAS News

Led by Archbishop Benny Mario Travas, Apostolic Administrator of the Archdiocese, the priests' gathering at the Archbishop’s House focused on building deeper bonds among clergy.

Jesuit Fr. Robbie D’Lima delivered the keynote address, focusing on communion as rooted in the Holy Trinity, according to a report by Catholics in Pakistan, the official news service of the Catholic Church in Pakistan.

“Our God is Communion,” he stated, explaining how the Trinity embodies unity through self-giving love, seen in Jesus’ Incarnation and sacrifice.

Fr. Robbie underscored that this communion goes beyond unity for a common purpose, instead inviting participation in divine life, which extends into the Church.

The priest drew from scripture to show communion’s role throughout salvation history, from God’s unity with His people in the Old Testament to the New Testament’s three “Pentecosts”: St. Paul’s teachings on spiritual gifts (1 Cor. 12), the Johannine call to truth, and St. Luke’s account in Acts 2, where believers are described as being of “one heart and mind.”

He also emphasized “spiritual conversation” as central to building priestly communion, encouraging priests to create spaces for open dialogue.

Such conversations, he noted, require “attentive, loving listening and a non-judgmental approach.” In South Asia, where open dialogue can be challenging, Fr. Robbie highlighted the importance of fostering a “culture of conversation” to counter silence and hostility.



Archbishop Travas expressed appreciation for Fr. Robbie’s insights, stressing the need for spiritual conversation.

Citing Pope Francis, he noted the value of dialogue “guided by the Holy Spirit” and invited priests to consider if spiritual conversations are part of their own ministry.

He spoke of developing a “soul language” that moves beyond surface issues to reach the deeper “joys and sorrows of ministry.”

Drawing on Henri Nouwen’s teachings, Archbishop Travas pointed to the need for metanoia, a “transformation of heart and mind,” as opposed to paranoia, which, he observed, blocks communion.

The day closed with a celebration for priests marking birthdays and ordination anniversaries in November, affirming their shared commitment to the Church.

