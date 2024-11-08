Nigerian priest freed after 11 days in captivity

Father Tomas Oyode, a Nigerian priest serving as rector of the seminary of Agenegabode, has been freed after 11 days in captivity at the hands of bandits.

By Tornike Kakalashvili

The rector of the Immaculate Conception Minor Seminary School in Agenegabode of Southern Nigerian state of Edo, Fr. Tomas Oyode, was freed on November 7 by his kidnappers after 11 days in captivity.

The news was reported by the Vatican’s Fides News Agency citing sources from the Roman Catholic Diocese of Auchi.

“His kidnappers have released him,” say the sources. “Fr. Thomas is currently receiving medical attention in the hospital for further checks.”

Father Oyode, who offered to replace two seminarians initially taken by the kidnappers during an assault on the seminary, was abducted on October 27.

His release from abduction on November 7 coincided with the 9th anniversary of his priestly ordination.

In a statement, Bishop Gabriel Dunia, of the Diocese of Auchi, expressed gratitude and thanked the faithful and others for the prayers and moral support received during the days of Fr. Oyode's imprisonment, the Nigerian media reports.

Bishop Dunia told Nigerian media outlets that he calls on government officials to address the deteriorating security situation in Edo State.

“Proactive measures must be taken to ensure people can return to their normal peaceful lives in their homes, on their farms, and while travelling,” said the Bishop.

According to Fides, two other Catholic priests have been kidnapped in Nigeria in recent days.

Fr. Christian Uchegbu, of the Diocese of Orlu, was kidnapped on November 6 while returning from Port Harcourt, in the Niger Delta area. Fr. Emmanuel Azubuike was kidnapped on November 5 in the State of Imo.