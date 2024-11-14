President of Nicaragua's Bishops' Conference exiled to Guatemala

The Bishop of Jinotega, Carlos Enrique Herrera Gutiérrez, has been exiled to Guatemala by Nicaraguan authorities.

Bishop Carlos Enrique Herrera Gutiérrez of Jinotega has been exiled to Guatemala by Nicaraguan authorities, as reported by local media. He is the third Nicaraguan bishop to be removed by the country’s authorities.

Third Bishop exiled

75-year-old Bishop Herrera serves as the Bishop of the Diocese of Jinotega and as President of the Episcopal Conference of Nicaragua (CEN). He follows two other bishops who were also exiled by the Nicaraguan government: Bishop Rolando José Álvarez Lagos of the Diocese of Matagalpa, and Bishop Isidoro del Carmen Mora Ortega of the Diocese of Siuna, who was removed on January 13, 2024. In 2019, the Auxiliary Bishop of Managua, Silvio José Báez, was forced into exile after receiving death threats.

Bishop Herrera’s exile follows his public criticism of local authorities in Jinotega. During evening Mass at the San Juan Bautista Cathedral on Sunday, November 10, he voiced his frustration over the continuous noisy events organized by the local government, which disrupted religious services. In his homily, he stated, “What the mayor and all the local authorities are doing is sacrilegious... We ask God’s forgiveness for them and for ourselves.” This message was shared during the penitential rite.

Diocese of Jinotega's social media deactivated

Prior to his removal, the Diocese of Jinotega’s official Facebook page was taken down on Wednesday. The page had been used to livestream Sunday Masses, Eucharistic Thursdays, and other religious events, especially those presided over by Bishop Herrera.

Pastoral assistance banned in hospitals

Local media also report that clergy are now banned from entering public hospitals to administer the anointing of the sick. Although no official document has confirmed this, reports indicate that this measure has caused distress among families and patients.

Pope Francis has repeatedly expressed his solidarity with the Church in Nicaragua, urging prayers for the people of the Central American nation.