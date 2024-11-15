News from the Orient – November 15, 2024

In this week's news from the Eastern Churches, produced in collaboration with L'Œuvre d'Orient, prayers in Armenia for the people of Karabakh, Isaac the Syrian is to be included in Roman martyrology and Sviatoslav Schevchuk travels to Gdansk, Poland.

This week’s News from the Orient:

Prayer for the people of Karabakh

On Sunday, the 10th of November at the request of Karekin II, Catholicos of All Armenians, a pan-Armenian prayer was held during Holy Mass at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, and in all the churches of Armenia. This prayer was dedicated to defending the rights of Armenians in Karabakh, particularly the 23 people who are being detained by Azerbaijani authorities. These moments of prayer took place not only in Armenia but also in Syria, Russia, France, England, Ireland, Switzerland, Sweden, and the United States.

Isaac the Syrian to Be Added to the Roman Martyrology

The monk Isaac the Syrian will soon officially be included in the Roman Martyrology. This was announced by Pope Francis on Saturday, November 9, during his meeting with Mar Awa III, Catholicos-Patriarch of the Assyrian Church. Already highly venerated by the Eastern Churches, this mystic hermit is now being added to the list of saints and martyrs celebrated by the Catholic Church.

Born around 640 in what is now Qatar, Isaac the Syrian served as bishop of Nineveh in Iraq before stepping down to live as a recluse at the Monastery of Rabban Shabour, in the southwest of modern-day Iran. Known for his spiritual writings on mercy and prayer, he is now honored as a saint by the Catholic Church.

His Beatitude Sviatoslav Shevchuk in Gdansk

His Beatitude Sviatoslav Shevchuk, Major Archbishop of the Ukrainian Greek-Catholic Church (UGCC), visited Archbishop Tadeusz Wojda, Metropolitan of Gdansk and the new president of the Polish Bishops' Conference. The two primates discussed reconciliation between their nations and cooperation between their Churches. The head of the UGCC expressed his gratitude to Polish Catholics for their solidarity with Ukrainians affected by the war, as well as for their sincere and open support of Ukrainian refugees.