News from the Orient – November 1, 2024

In this week's news from the Eastern Churches, produced in collaboration with L'Œuvre d'Orient, Lebanese Christians pray for peace, Jerusalem celebrates Our Lady of Palestine, and Major Archbishop Shevchuk visits France.

Eucharistic Adoration in Kfarshima

Lebanese Christians from the village of Kfarshima, close to the fighting between Israel and Hezbollah, organised Eucharistic adoration from a convoy of cars. Together, they prayed for the protection of their village, their children and the whole of Lebanon. Despite the proximity of the conflict, many of the faithful turned out to throw wreaths as the convoy passed.

Feast of Our Lady of Palestine

On 25 October, Palestinian Christians in Jerusalem celebrated the feast of Our Lady of Palestine, one of the most important celebrations for the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem. Countless crowds gathered to kiss Our Lady and implore for the return of peace to the Holy Land, marked by war between Israel and Hamas and Israel and Hezbollah, and by rising tensions with Iran.

Visit of His Beatitude Sviatoslav Shevchuk

After taking part in the second Synod Asembly in Rome, His Beatitude Sviatoslav Shevchuk, Major Archbishop of the Ukrainian Greek-Catholic Church, held several conferences in Paris on the situation in Ukraine and the role of his Church in the context of war. The trip, organised by the Church of France and the Diocese of Paris, gave him the opportunity to meet President Emmanuel Macron as well as congregations and groups active in Ukraine. The conference highlighted the importance of international support for Ukraine, wounded but resilient and a beacon of hope.