Minor Basilica in Mokama becomes a Catholic heritage

The Minor Basilica of Our Lady of Divine Grace in Mokama stands as a heritage landmark for Catholics in the Indian state of Bihar.

By Sr. Florina Joseph, SCN

Mokama, a town in Patna district in Bihar, India, lies on the southern banks of the Ganges, connecting the northern and southern regions of the state.

Many believe that the name "Mokama" means "Maa ka Ghar" (Mother's house), stemming from a legend about a princess who, after losing her prince on a hunting expedition, embraced an ashram lifestyle, serving the sick and needy. In time, she was looked upon as a mother, and her ashram came to be known as the "Home of the Mother."(source)

Thus, the place earned the name Mokama, or "Home of the Mother."

History of the Minor Basilica

Mokama became fertile ground for Catholicism in the mid-20th century when Father Marion Batson, a Jesuit missionary from the United States, envisioned a shrine there. His dream gained support from Thomas Leslie Martin, chairman and managing director of the Martin Burn Co. Ltd. of Calcutta (now Kolkata).

Initially hesitant, Mr. Martin eventually devoted himself to realizing Father Batson’s vision. It is said that Mr. Martin had a dream of Our Lady standing on a lotus flower within a rose garden, which inspired both men to create the Shrine of Our Lady of Divine Grace in Mokama.

In 1943, Bishop Sullivan laid the foundation stone of the shrine, with Mr. Martin as its donor. The Holy See honoured Mr. Martin as the “Knight Commander of the Eminent Order of St. Gregory the Great” in 1947, a significant papal recognition.

Architecture

The shrine’s architectural style blends Hindu-Arabesque and Indo-Romanesque elements, creating an exquisite harmony between Eastern and Western art.

Father Batson and Mr. Martin sought a unique statue of Our Lady, distinct from others. An American-Russian artist, Mr. Derujinski, carved the statue from a single block of wood, representing Our Lady in traditional Indian attire, holding her Divine Son as an offering to humanity.

Dedication and Influence

On November 4, 1947, Archbishop Ferdinand Périer of Calcutta dedicated the shrine. In the same year, the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth arrived in Mokama from the US state of Kentucky and share a deep connection with the Shrine.

During the Holy Year of 1950, Archbishop Constantini, Secretary of the Congregation for the Propagation of the Faith, displayed pictures of the Mokama Shrine in an exhibition of mission art, celebrating the successful fusion of Indian and Christian styles.

Annual Feast and Pilgrimage

Initially, according to sources, the annual dedication feast was observed on October 22. However, due to monsoon-related floods, it was later moved to the first Sunday of February, with a nine-day novena preceding the feast.

Pilgrims from various faiths, including Christians, Hindus, and Muslims, visit the shrine each year.

Recently, the shrine’s interior was enhanced with a new altar, lecterns, and colourful lights, including a chandelier with automatic colour changes.

Recognition as a Minor Basilica

Efforts to raise the shrine’s status to a minor basilica were led by Father Reni Prakash, co-pastor of Mokama, with support from Sisters Ann George Mukalel, SCN and Malini Manjoly, SCN in preparing documentation for the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India (CBCI).

In April 2024, Pope Francis elevated the shrine, known locally as Mokama ki Maharani (Queen of Mokama), to the status of a minor basilica.

A Place of Hope for Childless Couples

Devotees believe the shrine holds special significance for childless couples, with many praying for Our Lady’s blessing to fulfil their hopes for children.

As a result, numerous couples join the annual pilgrimage, entrusting their wishes to Our Lady of Divine Grace.