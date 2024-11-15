Lebanese rescue workers killed in Israeli strike

Smoke billows over Beirut's southern suburbs, after an Israeli strike

At least 15 emergency responders from a civil defence team have been killed in an Israeli airstrike in eastern Lebanon.

By Nathan Morley

The strike near Baalbek, wrecked a building of the civil defence agency, which is linked to the Lebanese government and not associated with Hezbollah.

On Friday, Israeli warplanes targeted Beirut's southern suburbs. Lebanese radio reported columns of acrid black smoke rising from the suburbs.

Back in September, the Israeli military increased airstrikes on Lebanon in an acceleration of conflict with Hezbollah. Israel also launched a ground operation across its northern border into Lebanon last month.

Elsewhere in the region, Human Rights Watch said the displacement of Palestinians in Gaza has been so widespread that it amounts to a war crime.

The human rights group said the displacement is likely planned to be permanent to make way for buffer zones and security corridors.

Israel says it does not breach international law.