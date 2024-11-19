Cardinal-elect Kikuchi: Church must walk together in hope and solidarity

Cardinal-elect Isao Kikuchi of Tokyo (center) celebrates 'Myanmar Day' with Bishop Celso Bashwe of Loikaw Diocese (to his left), clergy, and members of the Tokyo Myanmar community at St. Mary’s Cathedral. Photo: (Archdiocese of Tokyo)

The Catholic Church in Tokyo commemorated its annual “Myanmar Day” at St. Mary’s Cathedral, underscoring decades of solidarity with the Church in Myanmar.

By LiCAS News

Cardinal-elect Isao Kikuchi, Archbishop of Tokyo, presided over the Mass on November 17, joined by Bishop Celso Bashwe, Bishop of Loikaw, in Myanmar, as well as members of Tokyo’s Myanmar community.

Cardinal-elect Kikuchi highlighted the origins of this tradition, rooted in the Archdiocese of Tokyo’s partnership with the Cologne Diocese in Germany.

“Myanmar Day began during the time of Cardinal Shirayanagi, passed through the time of Archbishop Okada, and continues to this day,” the prelate said.

Reflecting on the Diocese’s commitment, he emphasized the long-standing efforts of the Church in Tokyo to support the formation of seminarians in Myanmar and contribute to the construction of seminary facilities.

He added that the Church now prays for Myanmar’s peace and stability following a military coup.

“The political situation in Myanmar is still unstable," he said. "Bishop Celso has been forced out of his cathedral and is living with internally displaced people. The reality is that the Church, which calls for peace, is exposed to violence.”

Addressing broader global crises, Cardinal-elect Kikuchi connected these events to the Gospel’s call for vigilance, highlighting the challenges posed by conflicts in Myanmar, Ukraine, Gaza, and other instances of violence that suggest a sense of global instability and uncertainty.

He reminded the faithful of the Church’s duty to discern these challenges through a Gospel lens, quoting the Second Vatican Council’s Gaudium et Spes: “The Church has the duty to constantly examine the signs of the times and to interpret them in the light of the Gospel.”

“We cannot bring hope from somewhere. Hope is born from within the heart. The Church wants to be a community that creates hope,” the Cardinal-elect said.

He called for collective discernment and action, asserting, “We want to be a Church that supports one another, listens to one another, and walks together.”

The celebration concluded with prayers for peace and stability in Myanmar and a reaffirmation of the Archdiocese of Tokyo’s commitment to living out the Gospel’s call to solidarity and hope.

This article was originally published on https://www.licas.news/. All rights reserved. Unauthorized republication by third parties is not permitted.