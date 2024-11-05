Laudato Si’ Movement in Indonesia expands ground-level advocacy for climate action

Participants of the third national gathering of the Indonesian Laudato Si’ Movement (GLSI) pose with a banner in Kalianda, South Lampung, Indonesia, October 24-27, 2024. Photo: (Lilik Krismantoro)

The Laudato Si’ Movement in Indonesia (GLSI) has launched a new drive to establish community-based environmental advocacy groups across the country, aimed at empowering on-the-ground activists in local conservation efforts.

By Mathias Hariyadi, LiCAS News

The advocacy initiative was endorsed by the 76 participants at GLSI’s third national meeting, held from October 24 to 27 in Kalianda, Lampung Province.

The gathering, attended by a cross-section of religious and lay leaders, highlighted the need to expand the reach of the Laudato Si’ Movement, which is grounded in Pope Francis’ 2015 encyclical calling for the care of creation.

The proposed grassroots initiative aims to mobilize more Indonesians in direct environmental action and stewardship, reflecting the core mission of GLSI.

Growing Support from Church Leaders

Bishop Allwyn D’Silva, the emeritus bishop of Mumbai and a representative of the Federation of Asian Bishops’ Conferences (FABC) Office for Human Development-Climate Change Desk (OHD-CCD), called for more direct engagement with communities suffering from climate injustice.

“Meeting victims of ecological destruction firsthand deepens our understanding of the issues and infuses our mission with purpose. This is how the spirit of Laudato si' becomes meaningful,” Bishop D’Silva said.

Tanjungkarang Bishop Vincensius Setiawan also spoke at the gathering, emphasizing a theological basis for environmental action.



“As Christians, we are called to participate in God’s work through our care for all creation,” he said during his homily at the opening Eucharist.

Young Movement with Mission for Ecological Conversion

The GLSI, founded on April 10, 2021, is part of the global Laudato Si’ Movement established in 2015. Its mission, according to GLSI coordinator CP Lilik Krismantoro, is to promote “ecological repentance” and foster pro-environmental behaviors among Indonesians.

“We want to encourage a lifestyle that aligns with the values of environmental conservation,” Krismantoro told LiCAS News.

This recent gathering follows previous national meetings in Banjarnegara in October 2022 and Purwokerto in August 2023, marking the third time GLSI members from across the archipelago have convened to strategize and build networks for their cause.

Rising Environmental Awareness Among Catholics

Speakers from the Indonesian Bishops’ Conference (KWI) and various Catholic groups shared their perspectives on the importance of environmental protection, reflecting growing awareness within the Church.

“Laudato si’ has been a wake-up call for Indonesian Catholics, urging us all to recognize the emergency of environmental care,” Krismantoro said, adding that the encyclical has spurred a “moral alertness” regarding the impact of daily habits on the environment.

Practical Initiatives and a Call for Creation Day

The meeting spotlighted recent initiatives, including GLSI’s swift cleanup efforts following the public Mass with Pope Francis at Jakarta’s GBK Senayan Sports Stadium, where hundreds of GLSI members collected plastic waste for recycling.

As part of GLSI’s broader mission, KWI has proposed marking September 1 as a national feast day to celebrate creation within the Church’s annual liturgical calendar.

Participants at the Kalianda gathering also took to the nearby shorelines, collecting waste in a hands-on exercise that underscored the need for direct action. “Together, we gathered at least 24 containers of garbage along Ketang’s coastal area,” said Krismantoro.

This article was originally published on https://www.licas.news/. All rights reserved. Unauthorized republication by third parties is not permitted.