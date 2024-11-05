Indonesian Catholic youth commission celebrates 1928 ‘Youth Pledge’

Fr. Frans Kristi Adi, Secretary of the Youth Commission of the Indonesian Bishops' Conference, leads a Thanksgiving Mass commemorating the 2024 Youth Pledge at the Franciscan Chapel of the KWI Building. Photo credit: (KWI Komkep Documentation)

The Catholic Church in Indonesia, through the Commission on Youth, has celebrated the 96th anniversary of the Youth Pledge with a Thanksgiving Mass and a discussion dedicated to young Catholic bureaucrats.

By LiCAS News

The event was held at the Indonesian Bishops’ Conference (KWI) Building in Jakarta, according to MIRIFICA News, the official news service of the Conference.

In his homily, Fr. Frans Kristi Adi, Secretary of the KWI Youth Commission, urged young Catholics to embody the spirit of unity demonstrated in the historic 1928 Youth Pledge, where youth of diverse faiths and cultural backgrounds declared their commitment to the Indonesian nation.

Reflecting on this legacy, he highlighted how “the form of love of Indonesian youth has never been forgotten by time,” referencing the film Eksil by Lola Amaria, which portrays the enduring patriotism of exiled Indonesian youth.

He encouraged young Catholics, known as Orang Muda Katolik (OMK), to cultivate a dedication to the “common good (bonum commune)” for Indonesia.

Following the Mass, a discussion led by Yanuar Nugroho, a lecturer at the Driyarkara School of Philosophy and Coordinator of the Expert Team for the National SDGs Secretariat, provided a deep dive into the challenges and aspirations for Indonesia’s future.

Nugroho framed his presentation with data on the country’s socio-economic and political challenges, particularly highlighting the economic hurdles Indonesia faces after re-entering the “middle income trap” due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to him, achieving a prosperous “Golden Indonesia 2045” will require “a targeted, collaborative, and sustainable transformation strategy.”



In a personal reflection, Nugroho shared his commitment to public service and his journey back to Indonesia, saying, “I really wanted to go back to Indonesia, to work in Indonesia. I wanted to serve Indonesia even though I didn’t think of being part of the government at first.”

He emphasized that his dedication to public service is deeply rooted in his spirituality, inspired by the Spiritual Exercises of Saint Ignatius Loyola.

Nugroho explained that the public sector requires humility, free from material attachments: “So our attitude must be free and loose: using all means when needed, but not attached to those means. Position, official car, official residence—all of those are just means.”

Addressing young civil servants, Nugroho stressed the importance of mental resilience and support networks to prevent burnout in high-pressure roles.

“We cannot desolate (feelings of misery, sadness, etc.) for long. Because time is limited, or even non-existent. While there is a lot of work,” he said, underscoring the value of having a “peer group and spiritual guide” to sustain morale and clarity.

Further, Nugroho urged young bureaucrats to promote teamwork and equality, reflecting on his own leadership approach as Deputy II of the Chief of Staff of the President of Indonesia from 2015 to 2019.

“In one organization, team members must know each other’s abilities so that the work process becomes easier, more effective, and more transparent,” he said.

The discussion concluded with an exchange, as participants raised numerous questions for Nugroho, who advised the young Catholics in attendance to design a “life roadmap” to guide their professional and personal growth.

This article was originally published on https://www.licas.news/. All rights reserved. Unauthorized republication by third parties is not permitted.