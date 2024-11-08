Church in India equips communicators to harness digital tools for mission

A two-day Catholic social communications training in India has sought to empower diocesan teams in Bihar state to harness digital platforms for evangelization.

By LiCAS News

Held from November 7 to 8 at the R.C. Bishops House Auditorium in Bhagalpur, the seminar was themed “The Synodal Church: A Communicating Church in the Digital Environment,” according to Catholic Connect, the official news service of the Catholic Church in India.

The event welcomed participants from the dioceses of Dumka, Purnea, Bettiah, Buxar, Muzaffarpur, and Bhagalpur, who explored new ways to communicate the Gospel in an increasingly digital world.

In his opening address, Bishop Kurien Valiakandathil of Bhagalpur stressed the crucial role of social media in the Church’s mission, calling it a “gift from God” that brings both opportunities and challenges for evangelization.

He cited the biblical mandate from Matthew 28:19-20 to spread the message of Christ’s love and salvation, urging participants to use platforms like YouTube, WhatsApp, and Instagram to counter negativity online and foster positive online communities.

“The Church must embrace technology creatively to build vibrant online communities, foster meaningful relationships, and proclaim the Gospel to new frontiers,” said the bishop.

The seminar featured Fr. Cyril Victor Joseph from the Conference of Catholic Bishops in India (CCBI) Media Apostolate as a resource person, who provided insights into the Church’s Pastoral Plan and its vision for advancing communication within dioceses.

He introduced Catholic Connect, which the diocesan teams can collaborate with to strengthen their media efforts.

The training sessions focused on creating tailored media plans for each diocese, ensuring alignment with the broader objectives of the CCBI Pastoral Plan 2033.

Participants discussed strategies for developing metrics to assess the impact of their communication activities, aiming for a unified approach that reflects the Church’s mission at both local and national levels.

Fr. Rijesh Sebastian K., the Regional Secretary for Bihar, guided the proceedings and emphasized the importance of a synodal approach to communication.

In addition to interactive sessions and group discussions, the event included prayer sessions and a screening of The Face of the Faceless, a film that provided further reflection on the Church’s outreach and connection with diverse communities.

This article was originally published on https://www.licas.news/. All rights reserved. Unauthorized republication by third parties is not permitted.