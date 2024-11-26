Indian Catholic media seek to 'Illuminaire' the digital horizon

The 2024 National Catholic Media Conference brought together communicators of the Catholic Church in India, as they sought to accompany the Church's digital transformation in order to proclaim the good news of Jesus Christ.

By Sr. Prasanthi Mandapati, SCN

The Catholic Church in India took a historic step in gathering Catholic communicators from across India. Recognizing the impact of digital technology on all metrics of life, the Church is seeking to use its potential to proclaim the Good News of Christ in a more relevant manner.

The National Catholic Media Conference was held at St. John's Medical College in Bangalore, India, on November 23-24, 2024, with 285 participants, both priests and religious, actively participating in sessions and activities.

The theme, entitled "Illuminaire 2024: Nurturing Digital Stewardship," was chosen to enable consecrated persons to navigate the digital age efficiently, employ technological tools to improve their ministries, and strengthen the mission of the Church.

Dr. Paolo Ruffini with Fr. Victor Vijay Lobo, President of SIGNIS

The conference was organized by the Salesians of Don Bosco's Social Communication unit and the South Asian Salesian Social Communications Body (BOSCOM) in collaboration with the Vatican Dicastery for Communication, the Social Communications Department of the Catholic Bishops Conference of India (CBCI), the Conference of Catholic Bishops of India (CCBI), the Federation of Asian Bishops' Conferences (FABC), and the Catholic Religious of India.

The inaugural session of the conference unfolded with a ceremony to honor a panel of dignitaries. Among those recognized were Dr. Paolo Ruffini, Prefect of the Dicastery for Communication (our parent organization), and Dr. Nataša Govekar, Director of the Theological-Pastoral Department at the Dicastery for Communication.

Their presence recognized the Vatican’s commitment to fostering dialogue and collaboration with the Indian Church. The session also saw the participation of Archbishop Peter Machado, Archbishop of Bangalore; Fr. Gildasio Santos, SDB, Councillor for Social Communication; and Shri Derek O’Brien, Member of Parliament from West Bengal, India. Each brought unique perspectives to enrich the event with their insights and shared vision.

A heartfelt acknowledgment was extended to Dr. Ruffini and Dr. Govekar for their support and guidance, which continue to strengthen the Catholic Church’s mission in India.

The conference was officially launched with a call to action, urging participants to embrace digital stewardship and navigate the opportunities and challenges of the digital age with faith, innovation, and responsibility. The inaugural session set the tone for the event, emphasizing collaboration and forward-thinking leadership in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

Dr. Govekar with Father David Arochiam, CEO of Madha TV (Tamil Catholic Channel)

Bridging faith and technology

Several experts from various digital fields illuminated the conference with presentations on a range of topics, such as: Understanding the Digital Landscape: Opportunities and Challenges for Priests & religious; Magisterial Approach and Guidelines towards our Digital Ministry; Nurturing Digital Discernment and Ethical Choices; Social Media and the Mission of Consecrated Life; Towards Digital Wellness and Resilience; Shepherding the Alpha Gen in our Mission; and Digital Ministry and Outreach.

These sessions provided participants with beneficial knowledge on how to effectively evangelize utilizing modern technology and resources. The sessions provided a spectrum of opportunities to use social media channels to spread God's word and improve the lives of others.

The conference engaged the participants to communicate the truth with authenticity and to nurture digital discernment. They were called upon to emulate the best communicator, Jesus Christ.

Drs. Ruffini and Govekar with Archbishop Peter Machado of Bangalore and other guests

Workshops for practical skills

Beyond the main sessions, participants immersed themselves in a diverse array of workshops, each offering hands-on experiences and deeper insights.

The workshops included: Branding Self and the Organization; Use of AI Tools in Ministry; Social Media for Digital Ministry; Social Media Marketing & E-Commerce; Smartphone Discipleship; ABCs of Websites; Apps & Live Streaming. These workshops provided practical skills and knowledge to utilize modern technology for spreading the Good News of Christ.

Participants were also divided into groups to discuss the difficulties and solutions posed by artificial intelligence and its growing impact on life and mission, as well as proactive actions to promote digital well-being in the workplace and places of worship.

CEOs of various Indian Catholic TV channels and magazines

Communicating Christ in the 21st Century

Several priests presented inspiring stories about their successful communicative initiatives in reaching to the faithful through various media platforms such as TV networks, magazines, and other digital media.

Drs. Paolo Ruffini and Govekar provided participants with better knowledge on the work and mission of the Dicastery for Communication.

They also shared their specified mission to empower women communicators around the world.

Speaking after the conference, Dr. Govekar said, “It was a delight to attend the Illuminaire conference with sisters and brothers from all over India. I learned about their hopes and challenges in digital communication. Staying connected with local communities through priests and religious is essential for our work at the Dicastery.”

Dr. Ruffini addressing the conference

Connecting, Collaborating, Communicating

Fr. Jose Kutty Thomas SDB, Co-founder of Bible On, stated, "I am grateful for the opportunity to meet various individuals working in the media field. I had the privilege to interact with the Dicastery of Communication and the CBCI Secretary, which enabled me to acquire insight into the vision of the Church and approach to communication."

The two-day National Catholic Media Conference sought to enhance confidence among the participants to better incorporate technology with religious outreach while preserving real spiritual communication.

Most importantly, they explored ways to link the efforts of the Indian Church with the vision of the universal Church.

The event not only provided practical skills but also cultivated a better awareness of how modern technology may serve the timeless mission of proclaiming the Good News, bridging the gap between Catholicism and modern means of communication.