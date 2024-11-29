Lord's Day Reflection: 'Keep Calm & Advent On'

As the Church marks the First Sunday of Advent, Jenny Kraska offers her thoughts on the day’s liturgical readings under the theme: “Keep Calm & Advent On".

By Jenny Kraska*

As the Church embarks upon the season of Advent, the Gospel for the First Sunday presents us with a vision of cosmic upheaval and the coming of the Son of Man.

Jesus speaks of signs in the sun, moon, and stars, and of people in fear as “the powers of the heavens will be shaken.”

Yet, amidst this dramatic imagery, He offers a profound reassurance: “But when these signs begin to happen, stand erect and raise your heads because your redemption is at hand” (Lk 21:28).

Advent is a season of preparation, a time to reflect on both the coming of Christ at Christmas and His return in glory at the end of time.

The readings for this Sunday call us to vigilance and hope. While the world may tremble, we the faithful are invited to stand firm, trusting in God’s promises.

Fr. Alfred Delp, a Jesuit priest martyred by the Nazis in 1945, offers powerful reflections on Advent as a time of interior transformation.

Writing from his prison cell, he described Advent as a season of “profound shaking” and “sacred uncertainty” that awakens us to God’s presence. Fr. Delp insisted that hope is not passive but active—a courageous response to the brokenness of the world, rooted in trust that God’s light will shine in the darkness.

Fr. Delp’s words resonate with today’s Gospel. The shaking of the heavens reminds us that worldly powers are fleeting, but Christ’s kingdom is eternal.

Advent invites us to prepare not just for Christmas, but for the ultimate fulfillment of God’s plan.

Jesus warns us to avoid being weighed down by “carousing and drunkenness and the anxieties of daily life” (Lk 21:34). In a culture often dominated by distractions and consumerism, Advent is a countercultural call to pause, reflect, and pray.

Fr. Delp saw Advent as a time to bring our scattered lives together and focus on what truly matters: our relationship with God and our readiness to meet Him.

The Gospel’s command to “stand erect and raise your heads” challenges us to live Advent with expectant hope.

This posture is not one of fear but of confidence in God’s mercy and faithfulness. It echoes the “O” Antiphons’ cry for the Lord to “Come!”, a prayer that expresses both longing for Christ’s coming and trust in His presence.

As we light the first candle on the Advent wreath, may we carry Fr. Delp’s spirit of hope and courage into this holy season. Let us use this time to prepare our hearts, remain vigilant in prayer, and trust that even in the midst of turmoil, our redemption is near.

As we begin this season of Advent, let our hearts awaken to Christ’s presence. Let Him teach us to stand firm in hope, to watch for His coming with joyful expectation, and to trust in His promises.

Like Fr. Alfred Delp, may we live with courage and faith, ready to welcome Christ in every moment.

* Executive Director, Maryland Catholic Conference