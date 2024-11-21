Indigenous leadership to strengthen Church’s mission in Ethiopia

Over the past month, Pope Francis has taken a significant step for the Catholic Church in Ethiopia by appointing five new Ethiopian-born bishops.

By Bezawit Bogale

Despite being a minority in Ethiopia, the Catholic Church plays a pivotal role in promoting interreligious dialogue, peacebuilding, and humanitarian aid.

The Church has long been a platform for ecumenical collaboration, creating shared spaces for Christians of different denominations to work together on common goals.

The ecumenical background of two appointees, Bishop-elect Tesfaye Tadesse Gebresilasie, M.C.C.J.—who pursued academic studies in interreligious contexts—and Bishop-elect Gobezayehu Getachew Yilma—who has served in a predominantly Muslim region—further positions the Church to enhance its interfaith and ecumenical initiatives.

The Pope named Bishop-elect Tesfaye as Auxiliary Bishop of the Archeparchy of Addis Ababa and assigned him to the titular See of Cleopatris. A seasoned leader, Bishop-elect Tesfaye previously served as the Superior General of the Comboni Missionaries, where he oversaw the congregation’s global mission efforts.

In a parallel appointment, Bishop-elect Gobezayehu has been designated as the new Vicar Apostolic of Hawasa. He brings substantial experience to the role, having served as Secretary General and Vicar Delegate for the Apostolic Vicariate of Meki.

Bishop-elect Tesfaye Tadesse Gebresilasie (L) and Bishop-elect Gobezayehu Getachew Yilma (R)

Indigenous leadership for enhanced influence

Among the five recently-appointed bishops, two of them—serving the Vicariates of Hawassa and Nekemte—are the first-ever indigenous Ethiopian bishops for these dioceses.

This milestone highlights the Church’s commitment to local leadership, which is expected to strengthen its influence, particularly in policy-making and governance.

The Church’s expanded leadership role comes at a crucial time, as Ethiopia grapples with instability and internal conflict, requiring robust outreach and guidance.

Promoting peace and youth empowerment

Aligned with the mission of the universal Church, the Ethiopian Catholic Church is actively involved in fostering peace and empowering youth from various ethnic backgrounds.

The Church offers platforms for dialogue to grow into ambassadors of peace.

A rich spiritual heritage

Ethiopia’s Catholic Church reflects a unique blend of traditions, encompassing both the Ge’ez and Latin rites. It includes four eparchies of the Ge’ez Rite and nine vicariates of the Latin Rite, embodying the country’s spiritual diversity.

The new appointments reflect this dual heritage, with two bishops serving the Ge’ez Rite and three serving the Latin Rite.

Through these appointments, the Church is poised to expand its mission of fostering peace, unity, and spiritual growth in Ethiopia.