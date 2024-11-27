St. John Paul II: Inspiring a new generation at Rome universities event

The inaugural edition of the "Days of St. John Paul II" takes place in Rome across three Pontifical Universities from November 26 to 29.

By Fr. Paweł Rytel-Andrianik

A recent briefing officially presented ‘Days of St. John Paul II’ at Roman Pontifical Universities, held on November 26 to 29.

Organized by the John Paul II Vatican Foundation, the Pontifical University of John Paul II in Krakow, and the Church and Hospice of St. Stanislaus in Rome, the event is being held under the patronage of the Dicastery for Culture and Education.

During the Wednesday General Audience, Pope Francis greeted participants in the events.

The ‘Days of St. John Paul II’ draw inspiration from the John Paul II Days in Krakow, an annual academic conference dedicated to the magisterium of Karol Wojtyła, held for nearly two decades.

According to the organizers' statement, the inaugural edition takes place at three Pontifical Universities: the Pontifical University of St. Thomas Aquinas (Angelicum), the Pontifical University of the Holy Cross, and the Pontifical Gregorian University.

The theme of this year's edition is "Faith and reason in the thought of St. John Paul II."

The legacy of John Paul II for our times

Sister Mary Angela Woelkers of the Office of Public Relations at the Pontifical University of St. Thomas Aquinas, expressed joy at holding these key events in the same hall at the Angelicum where St. John Paul II defended his doctoral thesis.

"These Days of St. John Paul II provide another opportunity to reflect together on his legacy, deepen our understanding, and apply his insights to contemporary times," she added.

Richard Swinburne, Professor Emeritus of the University of Oxford, delivered a lecture based on the theme, in which he presented arguments on the existence of God and matters of faith.

His presentation sparked a lively discussion among students, who raised questions about the role of good works in the context of salvation, as well as the motivations behind choosing to do good, or refraining from it, in human life.

The Pope's connection with young people

"The questions raised by students today show that young people are deeply and genuinely interested in the theological and philosophical thought of John Paul II," said Msgr. Paweł Ptasznik, President of the John Paul II Vatican Foundation, in an interview with Vatican News.

He emphasized that the purpose of the Days of John Paul II in Rome is to inspire young people to study the teachings and legacy of the Polish Pope.

During a conference at Angelicum, Professor Jacek Wojtysiak from the John Paul II Catholic University of Lublin delivered a lecture on the practical dimension of faith in the thought of Karol Wojtyła.

"Before being elected to the Chair of Peter, Karol Wojtyła served as the Chair of Ethics at the Catholic University of Lublin. My presentation focused on his early writings, developed during his time at KUL, where he engaged in discussions with his peers and shaped his philosophical outlook," he said.

"While he influenced KUL, his colleagues also played a role in shaping him. We must not forget that John Paul II was not only a great Pope but also a great thinker," added Professor Wojtysiak.

Renowned speakers

Among the speakers are Professor Richard Swinburne (University of Oxford), Professor Hanna-Barbara Gerl-Falkovitz (2021 Ratzinger Prize laureate), Professor Hanna Suchocka (former Prime Minister of Poland and former Polish Ambassador to the Holy See), Father Federico Lombardi SJ (former Vatican spokesperson), and Professor Jacek Wojtysiak (John Paul II Catholic University of Lublin).

"The teachings of the Polish Pope deserve not only to be rediscovered but also to be further developed in today's world," concluded Msgr. Paweł Ptasznik.