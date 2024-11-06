Faith, unity, and action: A call to end conflict-related sexual violence

The British Embassy to the Holy See and the Jesuit Refugee Service host a symposium on tackling conflict-related sexual violence through faith-based education.

By Francesca Merlo

Stories surrounding conflict related sexual violence (CRSV) and sexual and gender based violence (SGBV) are not limited to one area of the world. Wherever you go, wherever there is or has been a conflict, there are victims of sexual violence. Yet “CRSV is not an inevitable aspect of war”.

That was the point made on Wednesday during a symposium organised by the British Embassy to the Holy See and the Jesuit Refugee Service (JRS). Speakers, representatives and survivors came together to discuss the theme “Tackling Conflict-Related Sexual Violence through Education: A Faith-based Approach.”

JRS and the British government are two of many entities that work tirelessly to understand and find solutions to this heinous crime, both at government level, and at grassroots level.

Panelists, including British Ambassador to the Holy See, Chris Trott (top right), and Br Michael Schöpf, SJ (top left) during the opening panel of the symposium. (Photo courtesy of JRS)

Many more of these organisations and institutions, along with survivors, were present in Rome on Wednesday the 6th of November, sharing experiences and ideas before being called to action in a powerful speech by Daniela Alba, a survivor of SGBV.

All of these organisations, and more, signed the Declaration of Humanity by Leaders of Faith and Leaders of Belief, a collective statement affirming the inherent dignity of survivors and children born from such violence, while also committing to preventative and restorative action.

Brother Michael Schöpf, SJ, opened the symposium by addressing what is effectively one of the dangerous aspects of CRSV: that “a culture of impunity has established itself”. He warned that in this culture, perpetrators are protected, and victims are neglected, and he called for international unity.

British Ambassador Chris Trott then emphasised the importance of education and prevention programs, particularly for young people, and cited the 2019 Declaration of Humanity, which, he stressed, underscores the commitment of faith communities to end stigma and support survivors.

Testimonies from the front lines: South Sudan and the DRC

Symposium attendees then heard two testimonies from what are, effectively, the frontlines in two areas of the world where CRSV and SGBV are deeply embedded in daily life. Sr Elena Balatti, a comboni missionary based in South Sudan, shared insights into the disturbing increase in CRSV in conflict zones, whilst Victor Setibo, from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) offered a sobering account of the conditions in his homeland, where he serves as Country Director for JRS, and where CRSV has become an all-too-common weapon of war.

“This is heinous violence that we as humans can inflict upon each other,” said Sr Balatti. She admitted to being haunted by images of women who endured horrific abuse before being killed. “I would like to be optimistic, but so much still needs to be done,” she said. She highlighted how SGBV impacts not only women but also men and boys, used as a weapon to demoralise entire communities. “We must not be shy about bringing forward the values that the gospel teaches us,” she urged, calling on faith leaders to inspire moral action.

Sr Balatti speaks via video link during the symposium. (Photo courtesy of JRS)

Describing the DRC as “the capital of rape, torture, and mutilation,” Victor Setibo highglighted that with over 7 million people displaced, violence has become a tragic norm in eastern DRC. There, sexual violence has left deep physical and psychological scars and one in ten women among the displaced populations reports being a victim of sexual violence. He urged the world to take action, not just to punish perpetrators, but to change the narrative that makes such violence possible. He described the complex and lifelong impact on survivors, who often face rejection from families and communities. “These unacceptable crimes against women’s dignity must be stopped,” he stressed, noting that unfortunately, the justice system in the DRC lacks both resources and resolve, often leaving survivors with little, if any, recourse.

Victor Setibo speaking during the symposium. (photo courtesy of JRS)

A survivor’s call to action

One of the most impactful voices of the event came from Daniela Alba, a survivor of sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV). She stood before the symposium as a voice for all suffering women. She spoke of ongoing atrocities, and particularly of women, her “sisters” in Northern Gaza. “In my native tongue of Muysc Cubun: Chibo Isa: Good morning to you all”.

“We are all created equally and loved by the Creator,” said Alba, invited those present to “look beyond our scars.” As a survivor, she shared the importance of collective care in her own 15-year journey of abuse and, then, in her 11-year path to healing, a privilege she now sees as a responsibility to act.

“Conflict is the most heinous avenue for SGBV, but systemic forms of abuse are embedded in our societies,” Alba said. As an indigenous woman from Colombia, Alba called on multiple sectors to engage in a community of practice committed to ending this crime.

To governments, she called for zero-tolerance policies and access to justice for survivors. To humanitarian agencies, she appealed for multi-sector projects that meet the physical, psychological, and medical needs of survivors while promoting gender equality. To educators, she highlighted the power of shaping future generations to recognise and counter SGBV. Faith leaders, she said, must create safe spaces for survivors and challenge narratives of victim-blaming. Alba also urged journalists to uphold ethical standards, asking them to report on systemic change rather than sensationalising and fetishising survivor stories.

Daniela Alba speaking during the symposium. (Photo courtesy of JRS)

“A world without SGBV is only feasible when we consciously act with conviction to bond together in the name of collective fraternity and shared humanity”, she said.

Daniela Alba closed her speech with a message to fellow survivors. You could have heard a pin drop. Masking the quiver in her voice with strength and power, she encouraged them to “shed light on the darkness cast against us” and to remember that “our bodies remain sacred.” Alba expressed solidarity with all those who cannot speak, including victims from Sudan, Congo, Myanmar, Haiti, Palestine, Iran, Colombia, Afghanistan, and indigenous communities around the world. She expressed gratitude for those who have supported her healing and called on attendees to join in the fight against SGBV, especially as a tool of war.

“If God is love”, she concluded, “may we always see and feel that”.