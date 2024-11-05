CIDSE at COP29 to bridge ambition and action for climate justice

The international umbrella platform of Catholic social justice organisations is among the several faith-based organizations to attend the upcoming UN summit on climate change in Baku, Azerbaijan, which will also feature the second edition of the "Faith Pavilion" to strengthen the role of religions in addressing climate challenges.

By Lisa Zengarini

From November 11 to 22, 2024, world leaders will gather in Baku, Azerbaijan, for the 29th Conference of Parties (COP29) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

Delegates, activists, scientists, and policymakers, will again come together to consolidate and expand commitments made under the 2015 Paris Agreement to combat climate change by drastically reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and foster a sustainable and more equitable future for all.

Financing the carbon net-zero transition

The summit, which takes place in a year that has seen extreme weather events further increase worldwide, is set to address several important issues ahead of the 2025 COP30 in Brazil. A focal point of discussion will be the financing of climate initiatives particularly for developing nations that are often disproportionately affected by climate change, yet lack the resources to combat it effectively.

Faith-based organizations attending COP29

As in previous COPs, faith-based organizations and religious institutions from various major religions across the world will attend this year’s event to once again advocate with world leaders and governments for climate justice and bold and meaningful action by raising their ambitions in a collective effort to avert catastrophic climate impacts.

Among them is the International Cooperation for Development Solidarity (CIDSE) an umbrella platform of Catholic social justice organisations working for change to end poverty and inequalities and promoting just and environmentally sustainable alternatives.

CIDSE’s delegation

CIDSE will send a delegation of representatives of member organisations including CAFOD (England & Wales), SCIAF (Scotland) and Trócaire (Ireland) Maryknoll Office for Global Concerns (USA), Misereor (Germany), Fastenaktion (Switzerland) and KOO (Austria).

They will join partners and allies from the Global South and the Global North to urge world leaders to take bold decisions on ambitious, equitable and long-term financing for climate action, including mitigation, adaptation and loss & damage. These will enable all people and communities to respond to the growing impacts of climate change and to transition to socially-just renewable energy systems, particularly in this critical decade.

CIDSE’ delegates will take part in a number of official side-events on these crucial issues.

The “Faith Pavillion” in Baku

Following its success of its first edition at COP28 in the United Arab Emirates this year’s COP will also include a “Faith Pavillion” bringing together a diverse coalition of 97 organizations representing 11 different religions worldwide to strengthen the role of religions in addressing climate challenges.

The Pavillion features a comprehensive programme, including over 40 discussion sessions exploring the integration of spirituality and ethics into climate action. It will also explore other topics related to sustainable lifestyles, faith-inspired eco-villages, innovative climate financing, and intergenerational dialogue. The Pavillion will highlight the principles outlined in the "Call of Conscience: Abu Dhabi Joint Statement for Climate," within an interactive framework that will make the Faith Pavilion a hub for transformative ideas and collaborative solutions.

Dialogue between science and religions on climate action

In a significant development, the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) will, for the first time, present a series of scientific sessions at the Faith Pavilion. Sessions will focus on bridging the gap between science and religion, offering advanced insights into the environmental crisis while grounding these discussions in ethical and spiritual frameworks. The collaboration underscores the importance of integrating scientific knowledge with moral imperatives to address the climate crisis.

The four top priorities of COP29

The COP29 Presidency’s top negotiating priority will be to agree a fair and ambitious New Collective Quantified Goal on climate finance (NCQG) adequate to the climate urgency and scale of the problem, considering the needs and priorities of developing country Parties. However, it remains to be seen whether it will this goal will be achieved, since the threshold of 100 billion per year set in 2009 has never been attained.

Another priority theme for COP29 will be the revision of Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, which regulates emissions trading between states. This mechanism continues to be a source of controversy and carbon credits are often seen more as a means of greenwashing than driving real change.

COP29 also aims to boosting the Loss and Damage Fund formally adopted at last year’s COP28 to help developing countries to recover from the impacts of climate change, as the current funding covers only a fraction of actual losses.

Finally, how best to close the adaptation gap, calling attention to the need for innovative funding mechanisms and implementation of adaptation action, including the involvement of the private sector alongside governments and international bodies.

Since COP21 summit in Paris in 2015, whose advances met with (near-)unanimous praise, ensuing COP summits have generated a great deal of disappointment and criticism, as States’ commitments have seldom been honoured.

Although the stakes are high at COP29 , the challenge of reconciling national interests with global responsibilities is expected to remain a critical hurdle in the new round of discussions in Baku.

More details on the participation of CIDSE in COP29 and the programme of official side events can be found in the website: https://www.cidse.org/2024/10/28/cidsecop29/

