Faith and Action: Upcoming symposium against conflict-related sexual violence

The British Embassy to the Holy See and the Jesuit Refugee Service prepare to host a symposium to discuss the global crisis of conflict-related sexual violence and how to tackle it through education and faith-driven advocacy.

By Francesca Merlo

The issue of conflict-related sexual violence (CRSV) continues to plague the world, and the impact it has on people and communities around the globe are devastating. To shine the spotlight on this harsh reality, the British Embassy to the Holy See, in partnership with the Jesuit Refugee Service (JRS), are hosting a symposium in Rome to address the issue. Entitled “Tackling Conflict-Related Sexual Violence through Education: A Faith-Based Approach,” this gathering on Wednesday the 6th of November will bring together Catholic organisations and survivors, all aiming to spotlight the devastating impact of CRSV on communities around the world and to explore effective faith-based responses through education and advocacy.

CRSV across the world

In a joint press release the British Embassy and JRS write that the initiative emerges as conflict-related sexual violence continues to escalate in many regions, primarily impacting women and girls. According to the latest UN Secretary-General’s Annual Report, 2023 witnessed a harrowing 50% increase in verified cases globally, with women and girls accounting for an overwhelming 95% of reported incidents. Thes numbers are expected to be higher, as many incidents go unreported. The tragedy of CRSV is particularly acute in countries such as Sudan, Ukraine, Myanmar, Haiti, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), where over 612 million women and girls live under the constant threat of violence amid ongoing conflicts.

Notable speakers participating in the conference

Victor Setibo, JRS’s Country Director in DRC, will attend the conference and deliver the keynote address at the symposium. In DRC, JRS has been leading innovative programmes that provide survivors with essential education and community training, offering a lifeline to those grappling with the profound impacts of CRSV. Joining Setibo are speakers including Sr Elena Balatti, a Comboni Missionary Sister based in South Sudan, Erica Hall, Head of Policy and Government Relations at World Vision UK, and Mónica Santamarina, President General of The World Union of Catholic Women’s Association.

CRSV shatters lives

Speaking ahead of the event, British Ambassador to the Holy See, Christopher Trott, highlighted the unique and essential role of faith-based organisations in addressing this global crisis. “The scale of the challenge that conflict-related sexual violence presents around the world is enormous,” said Ambassador Trott. “It shatters lives and destroys communities. The United Kingdom is a longstanding global leader on tackling conflict-related sexual violence…The Catholic Church and faith-based communities are key allies in this critical work.”

JRS on the frontline

JRS, along with other Catholic organisations, has been at the forefront of advocacy and support for survivors, developing programmes that aim to educate communities and support healing and reconciliation. Brother Michael Schöpf, JRS International Director, underscored the need for collaborative action, emphasising that “the ongoing human rights crisis of sexual violence committed in conflict situations has allowed for a culture of impunity to be established, protecting perpetrators and exacerbating the suffering of millions worldwide.”

A significant outcome of the symposium is expected to be the signing of the Declaration of Humanity by Leaders of Faith and Leaders of Belief, a collective statement affirming the inherent dignity of survivors and children born from such violence, while also committing to preventative and restorative action.