Patriarch Pizzaballa: Peace for Jerusalem is peace for entire world

Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, sends a message to participants in a conference at the John Paul II Catholic University of Lublin, Poland, and invites all people to pray for peace in the Holy Land.

By Dorota Abdelmoula-Viet

Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa has stressed that the relationships among the people living in the Holy Land should embody God's presence and closeness to Him.

The Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem sent his message to the international conference "Pray for the Peace of Jerusalem (Ps 122:6)" held at the John Paul II Catholic University of Lublin (KUL).

He emphasized that praying for peace in Jerusalem is really a call for peace throughout the entire world, recalling that the biblical plea for peace in Jerusalem is profoundly relevant given the complex and challenging situation in the Holy Land.

"For us Christians, peace is not just one of the aspects of the Church's life, but rather peace and the pursuit of peace are essential to the Church's identity and mission. Peace, above all, before it becomes an action that God invites us to, speaks to us about the identity of God," said Patriarch Pizzaballa. "The mission of the Church is to proclaim God, and the face of God is, above all, a face of peace."

Jerusalem: A testimony to God's presence

Regarding the Church's mission in the Holy Land, Patriarch Pizzaballa referred to two images from the Book of Revelation: the tent and the Bride. "In a certain sense, this is the identity of Jerusalem," he remarked.

He emphasized that Jerusalem "descending from Heaven" is a city of God's presence—symbolized by the tent—and of intimate closeness with the Creator, portrayed as the Bride.

"This tells us something about what life in Jerusalem should be like,” he said. “The city of Jerusalem, the Church of Jerusalem, should be a place where God's presence is visible, and God's intimacy is evident in our actions.”

Peace for Jerusalem – peace for the world

"A prayer for peace in Jerusalem is also a prayer for peace among all nations. For in Jerusalem beats the heart of all nations," the Patriarch said.

He reminded listeners that the calling of the Holy Land's inhabitants is to bear witness to a life of closeness with God and to bring life to others thanks to God's Love.

"We pray for this and strive to be a small example of it,” he concluded. “I am aware of our limitations, yet we must always remember what our testimony is as residents of Jerusalem.”

The conference "Pray for the Peace of Jerusalem (Ps 122:6)," which gathered theologians and biblical scholars from around the world, was held from November 5 to 7 at the Catholic University of Lublin.

It was organized by the Abraham J. Heschel Center for Catholic-Jewish Relations at KUL in collaboration with KUL's Institute of Biblical Studies.

Invited guests included Argentine Rabbi Prof. Abraham Skorka, an honorary doctorate holder from KUL.