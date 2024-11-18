Apostolic Nuncio to Ukraine reflects on 1,000 days of war

In an interview with Vatican Media, Archbishop Kulbokas describes the daily struggles faced by the Ukrainian people while also highlighting spaces for hope and solidarity.

By Svitlana Dukhovych

As Ukraine marks 1,000 days since the onset of war, the Apostolic Nuncio to the nation reflects on the disillusionment with international bodies’ ability to resolve the conflict and the enduring role of the Church in instilling hope and standing close to a population that is subjected to prolonged suffering due to Russian military aggression.

Speaking on the eve of a massive Russian missile attack on Ukrainian territory, involving over 200 missiles and drones, primarily targeting infrastructure, but that also caused civilian casualties and injuries, Archbishop Visvaldas Kulbokas highlighted the efforts of the Church and of volunteers within the country as signs of humanity amidst the darkness of war.

Archbishop Kulbokas, how has the Church in Ukraine helped people maintain hope during these 1,000 days of war?

Not only do I think about the people living in government-controlled areas of Ukraine but also those outside these territories, especially prisoners. Assisting these individuals is extremely challenging—prayer remains the only force we can rely on. Yet, I have great faith, as I know that prayer can work miracles.

The clergy stay close to their people, and this is a gift of the Catholic Church as well as other churches and faith communities. I witnessed this in Kherson, where priests have remained one of the few certainties for the people, who express deep gratitude for their presence. Being together is incredibly important.

Military chaplains also play a vital role, as soldiers often live with the uncertainty of survival. For them, the question of life’s meaning becomes more acute. I’ve heard stories from volunteers delivering medicine to soldiers who often say: “To me, you’re like Jesus because you brought me these medicines.” This reflects a profound sense of humanity.

Chaplains remind soldiers: “Even if you lose your health, your life, or your loved ones, this isn’t the end. Someone loves you no matter what—and that is God.” This message of hope is crucial for the soldiers, given the immense challenges they face.

Looking back 1,000 days since the war’s large-scale escalation, it is clear the conflict has intensified rather than diminished. In 2023, the death toll surpassed 2022, and in 2024, it’s even higher. With increased suffering, it’s essential to provide a Christian perspective to counter insecurity and fear.

The Church hasn’t done this perfectly, but every pastor and believer strives to do their best within their capacities.

How do Ukrainians make sense of the passing of time since the Russian invasion began?

The prolonged war has led to a deep sense of distrust—distrust in international organizations like the United Nations or its Security Council, which have proven inadequate and incapable of resolving the crisis. After all, one of the Security Council members is directly involved in the conflict.

Relatives of prisoners often ask me: “What good are the Geneva Conventions? Can anyone visit our prisoners?” The reality is they cannot enforce these conventions, which fuels disappointment in how humanity addresses such crises—not just in Ukraine but globally.

However, I don’t encounter many people in Ukraine counting the days. That’s more common in other countries or in media reports for statistical purposes. In Kyiv, people are overwhelmed by immediate concerns, often losing track of days or months.

This question of finding meaning in the prolonged war is profound, and I wrestle with it myself. Personally, the war’s duration has helped me understand the fragility of illusions we often cling to. But from a human perspective, war makes no sense.

What is the humanitarian situation in Ukraine now? What are the most pressing needs?

There are different levels of need. Former prisoners and children returning to the country require families or facilities to welcome them. We must identify which diocese, eparchy, or religious congregation can provide support.

Another challenge is coordinating humanitarian aid. Assistance in 2024 has dramatically decreased compared to 2022. We need trustworthy groups to encourage donors to fund projects in areas where aid has dwindled.

Some volunteers from Italy, collaborating with the Greek Catholic Exarchate of Kharkiv, shared that many people in the regions around Kharkiv lack essentials—from firewood for heating to hygiene products, winter clothing, water, and food. Similar needs exist in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson, where priests deliver drinking water to residents, as potable water remains scarce. Essentially, there is a need for everything.

What role has the Church played during the war that stands out to you?

A significant aspect we discussed today with a Protestant pastor is the importance of unity during the war. While resolving all inter-confessional differences is impossible, it’s crucial to focus on what unites us.

The Church also serves as a voice of conscience. Military chaplains, for example, work with commanders to encourage more humane approaches to war. Globally, the Church continues to appeal to consciences, urging an end to the conflict.

You’ve met with many families of prisoners of war and missing persons. What helps them avoid despair?

Relatives need a lot of spiritual support. I tell them: “When you pray or think about your loved ones—even if you’re not a believer—these thoughts and prayers reach them.”

Former prisoners have shared stories of how thoughts of God or loved ones saved them from despair, even suicide, amid torture and suffering. Prayer and thought are tangible forces of encouragement.

However, more structured support is needed for these families. They require specialists, psychologists, and someone simply to be present. Often, just listening in silence helps.

Would you like to add anything?

It’s heartening to see groups from countries like Italy, Poland, France, and Germany visiting Ukraine. Their presence contrasts the cold statistics often seen in media coverage of the war. These visits remind us of the humanity and warmth that persist even in dark times.

This human connection challenges the despair the war seeks to instill and restores faith in humanity. I sincerely thank everyone involved in such initiatives.