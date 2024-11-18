Pilgrims flock to Goa for 18th exposition of St. Francis Xavier's relics

The decennial exposition of the holy relics of St. Francis Xavier begins at the Basilica of Bom Jesus in Old Goa, drawing pilgrims from across India and beyond.

By Sr. Florina Joseph SCN

Once a decade, the Indian state of Goa attracts thousands of pilgrims and tourists for the exposition of the sacred relics of St. Francis Xavier.

The 18th Solemn Exposition of the Holy Relics commenced on November 21, 2024, at the Basilica of Bom Jesus in Old Goa and will continue until January 2025, according to reports from Catholic Connect.

This historic celebration honors St. Francis Xavier, a Spanish missionary and co-founder of the Society of Jesus (Jesuits), renowned for his missionary work across Asia. He is venerated for his significant role in spreading Christianity, particularly in India.

The inaugural ceremony

Cardinal Filipe Neri António Sebastião do Rosário Ferrão, Archbishop of Goa and Damão, welcomed a congregation of 12,000 faithful from India and abroad during the inaugural Eucharistic celebration on November 21, 2024.

The main celebrant, Archbishop Anil Joseph Thomas Couto of Delhi, described St. Francis Xavier as “a man on a mission” whose life bore witness to Christ’s salvific redemption. In his homily, Archbishop Couto urged the faithful to emulate the saint’s passionate zeal and spiritual legacy of discipleship.

The sacred relics of St. Francis Xavier were carried in a procession from the Basilica of Bom Jesus to the Sé Cathedral in a specially designed electric carriage transporting the saint’s casket.

Public veneration

Usually housed in the Basilica of Bom Jesus, the relics will be open for public veneration at the Sé Cathedral daily from 3:00pm until the conclusion of the exposition in January 2025.

This multi-week event includes various religious ceremonies such as Masses, prayer services, novenas, and processions.

The solemn exposition is a time for profound spiritual reflection, devotion, and celebration, showcasing the rich cultural and religious heritage of Goa.