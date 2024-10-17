Bishop expresses optimism as Sri Lanka reopens probe into 2019 Easter attacks

Relatives pay their respects at the graves of victims of the Easter Sunday bombings (ANSA)

Bishop Peter Antony Wyman Croos of Ratnapura has expressed optimism over the Sri Lankan government’s renewed commitment to thoroughly investigate the 2019 Easter Sunday bombings.

By LiCAS News

The attacks, which targeted three churches and three hotels on April 21, 2019, claimed the lives of 279 people and injured hundreds.

“The fact that the new government of Anura Kumara Dissanayake, newly elected president, has reaffirmed its commitment to conduct a thorough investigation into the 2019 Easter attacks is certainly a good sign,” said Bishop Peter Antony Wyman Croos in an interview with the Vatican's Fides News Agency.

“We look to the future with greater hope for justice. And we can say that we are confident,” added the Bishop of Ratnapura.

The investigation into the attacks, which have long cast a shadow over Sri Lankan politics and security, has been a central concern for many. The government, led by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, has confirmed its intention to launch a fresh probe.

Government spokesperson and Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath assured the public that no one responsible for the tragedy will escape legal repercussions.

“A proper investigation has been launched into the Easter Sunday attacks. We assure the people of Sri Lanka that we will not pave the way for injustice. We will not hide or protect anyone. All those responsible for that event will be dealt with through the appropriate legal channels,” Mr. Herath said in a public statement.

He also promised that the results of the investigation would be made available. “Once the investigation is concluded, we will submit a full report and also disclose the actions that will be taken,” he added.

President Dissanayake personally visited St. Sebastian’s Catholic Church in Negombo, one of the locations attacked in 2019, and made a strong pledge to the congregation.

“There is a widespread belief in society that the Easter Sunday attacks may have been carried out for political gain,” President Dissanayake said, indicating the possibility of uncovering politically motivated elements behind the tragedy.

In addition to the government’s investigation, the Supreme Court of Sri Lanka has initiated contempt of court proceedings against Nilantha Jayawardena, former director of the State Intelligence Service (SIS), for his failure to pay full compensation to the victims of the attacks.

Mr. Jayawardena had been ordered to pay 75 million rupees in compensation, but so far has only paid 10 million rupees.

In January 2023, the Supreme Court also found four senior officials and politicians, including former President Maithripala Sirisena, responsible for failing to prevent the attacks, despite intelligence warnings.

Along with Sirisena, former Inspector General of Police Pujith Jayasundera, former Defense Minister Hemasiri Fernando, and former head of Intelligence Sisira Mendis were ordered to pay substantial fines.

Despite these legal proceedings, key questions about the masterminds and instigators of the attacks remain unresolved.

The Catholic Church continues to call for clarity and accountability. “Justice and transparency” have been longstanding demands from the Church, which has been at the forefront of advocating for victims and their families.

In parallel to the investigation, Sri Lanka’s new government is also facing urgent social and economic challenges.

Bishop Croos pointed to the expectations from the populace for significant economic reforms, especially to address the hardships faced by ordinary citizens.

“From the new president, people expect measures to support the economy, alleviating the hardships of families, improving employment. And, in addition to medium and long-term measures, there is also the urgency, in the short term, to support especially the poorest, who are currently struggling for daily sustenance,” Bishop Croos noted.

This article was originally published on https://www.licas.news/. All rights reserved. Unauthorized republication by third parties is not permitted.