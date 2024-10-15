‘Creation belongs to everyone’: Cardinal Goh urges Catholics to embrace migrants’ contributions

Representatives from various migrant communities present the gifts to Cardonal Willaim Goh during the Offertory at the Mass. Photo credit: VITA Images and Marcus Chung via Catholic News SG

On the heels of Pope Francis' recent Apostolic Journey to Singapore, Cardinal William Goh has echoed the Pope's call for Catholics to welcome the contributions of migrants to society.

By LiCAS News

Cardinal William Goh, Archbishop of Singapore, has urged the public to be generous and compassionate towards migrants, whose labor has contributed to building Singapore into what it is today.

“Creation belongs to everyone, not just a selected group of people,” he said, encouraging Catholics to share the blessing they receive and to focus more intentionally on the last, the lost, and the least.

In a report by CatholicNews SG, the official newspaper of the Archdiocese of Singapore, the Cardinal called on the faithful to live out the Gospel and become the “face of Christ” to others.

“If we want to change the world, we need to first change ourselves,” he said.

Cardinal Goh made the statement during the observance of the 110th World Day of Migrants and Refugees at the Church of Saint Mary of the Angels last month.

Over 1,400 migrants, collaborators, guests, and the local community gathered in an event organized by the Archdiocesan Commission for the Pastoral Care of Migrants & Itinerant People.

Cardinal Goh led the celebration of the Holy Eucharist, alongside concelebrants and chaplains from various migrant communities.

The readings were delivered in multiple languages, and the choir performed hymns in both Tagalog and Mandarin.

Migrant workers and local Catholics in Singapore join together in joyful celebration during the World Day of Migrants and Refugees event. (Photo credit: VITA Images and Marcus Chung via Catholic News SG)

Following the Mass, 11 migrant communities presented a variety of performances, including upbeat songs and traditional dances, each showcasing their unique ways of praising the Lord.

During his Apostolic Visit to Singapore in September, Pope Francis expressed concern for migrant workers, calling for fair wages and dignity for those who contribute significantly to Singapore’s development.

“I recognize and commend the various policies and initiatives put in place to support the most vulnerable, and I hope that special attention will be paid to the poor and the elderly—whose labors have laid the foundations for the Singapore we see today—as well as to protecting the dignity of migrant workers,” the Pope said.

This article was originally published on https://www.licas.news/. All rights reserved. Unauthorized republication by third parties is not permitted.