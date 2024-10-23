Typhoon-hit Philippine Catholic dioceses activate emergency response units

Floodwaters inundate Polangui Parish Church in the Diocese of Legazpi, yet it remains open to nearly 300 evacuees seeking shelter. Photo by Diocese of Legazpi

As Typhoon Trami sets off torrential rains in parts of the Philippines, the national Caritas outfit begins work with Catholic dioceses in affected areas to activate their emergency response and provide aid for people in need.

By Mark Saludes, LiCAS News

Caritas Philippines, the social action arm of the local Catholic Church, has announced that dioceses impacted or at risk from Typhoon Kristine (international name: Trami) have mobilized emergency response teams.

“Our priority is to ensure swift and effective assistance reaches those most in need,” said Bishop Colin Bagaforo, President of Caritas Philippines.

The country’s National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) on October 23 reported that 77,910 families across 14 provinces have been affected by Typhoon Kristine’s impacts.

Caritas Philippines reported that Catholic dioceses have deployed rapid assessment teams to evaluate the extent of the damage and determine the appropriate response.

“We are coordinating closely with our local Caritas offices to assess the immediate needs of affected communities and prepare appropriate response measures,” said Bishop Colin.

The Archdiocese of Caceres in Naga City has opened at least 25 parishes and church institutions, including the Minor Basilica of Our Lady of Peñafrancia and the Jesuit-run Ateneo de Naga University as temporary evacuation centers for affected families.

The Archdiocese said that it is “currently consolidating our list of parishes and institutions” assisting flood-hit communities and urged the public to extend their support.

In the Diocese of Legazpi, parish churches that were also flooded remained open to families seeking shelter. The Polangui Parish Church, despite being flooded, accommodated nearly 300 individuals.

The parish reported that vulnerable evacuees, including pregnant and lactating mothers with their babies, as well as the sick and elderly, were moved to higher ground, such as the altar sanctuary and the priest’s residence.