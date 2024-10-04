Claretians to highlight power of prayer in 2024 Word Conference

The Claretians held the Word Conference in 2022 (Photo by Joe Torres)

The Claretians in the Philippines are set to hold this year’s Word Conference with a focus on prayer, drawing inspiration from Pope Francis’ declaration of 2024 as a Year of Prayer.

By LiCAS News

The theme of the conference, “Praying the Word of God: Lord, Teach Us to Pray” (Luke 11:1), highlights the significance of prayer in the lives of the faithful and the Church.

It will take place on November 30, at 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM at the Fr. Rhoel Gallardo Hall, Claret School of Quezon City in the capital region.

The event is part of the Church’s wider preparation for the 2025 Jubilee Year, Pilgrims of Hope. Pope Francis, in his Angelus address on January 21, 2024, called on the faithful to “intensify your prayer to prepare us to live well in this event of grace and to experience the strength of God’s hope.”

The Holy Father emphasized the importance of prayer, saying it is a time for the faithful to rediscover the “great value and absolute need for prayer” in their personal lives, the Church, and the world.

He reminded the faithful to continue praying in all seasons of life—through good and bad times, hopelessness and optimism, sorrow, and joy.

“We must constantly pray for God to work in our lives and transform us and our community,” the Pope said.

The Claretians’ Word Conference will emphasize the Our Father as the foundation of Christian prayer. Pope Francis has urged believers to focus on this prayer, which Jesus entrusted to his disciples, reminding them that “Lord, teach us to pray” (Luke 11:1).

The Lord’s Prayer is a direct communion with the Father through Jesus Christ and is regarded as the “summary of the whole Gospel” (CCC #2761).

Another central aspect of the conference will be the Eucharist, which the Church teaches is the “source and summit of the Christian life” (Lumen Gentium #11).

The Eucharistic liturgy and prayer before the Blessed Sacrament offer opportunities for personal encounters with God.

Pope Francis has also encouraged the faithful to deepen their commitment to prayer, emphasizing the value of community prayer as a source of strength and spiritual growth.

As part of the 2024 Year of Prayer, the conference will encourage participants to reflect on the role of humility in prayer.

The Catechism of the Catholic Church (CCC #2559) teaches that the foundation of prayer is humility, as believers acknowledge their limitations and surrender to God’s will.

The faithful are reminded to pray with a humble heart, crying out for mercy and compassion, just as the scriptures urge (2 Chr 7:14; Lk 14:11; Lk 18:13; Ps 25:9).

The Claretian Missionaries, under the leadership of the Fr. Gallardo Province and the Prefecture of the Bible Apostolate and Communications, aim to use the conference to foster dialogue and open more venues for conversation.

Their goal is to deepen the understanding of prayer’s vital role in the life of the faithful and the Church.

Registrations are available at www.wordcon.ph.

This article was originally published on https://www.licas.news/. All rights reserved. Unauthorized republication by third parties is not permitted.