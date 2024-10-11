News from the Orient – October 11, 2024

In this week's news from the Eastern Churches, produced in collaboration with L'Œuvre d'Orient, the Lebanese village of Rmeich faces a humanitarian crisis, Christians pray for peace in the world, and Mosul and Lyon celebrate 10 years since their dioceses’ twinning.

This week’s News from the Orient:

Rmeich facing humanitarian crisis

The Christian village of Rmeich, in southern Lebanon, is on the verge of a humanitarian catastrophe due to the ongoing clashes between Israel and Hezbollah.

The Maronite parish priest of Saint George calls the situation ‘desperate’, with civilians seeking refuge in shelters for days on end.

Rmeich is running out of food, medicine, and fuel for its generators, and the only clinic has closed its doors.

Local authorities, including Mayor Fadi Chahrour, are urgently calling for international aid to prevent further tragedy. Exhausted residents are praying for a miracle of peace.

Day of Prayer for Peace

On October 7, the first anniversary of Hamas' attacks on Israel, the Church observed the World Day of Prayer and Fasting for Peace, as proclaimed by Pope Francis.

To mark the occasion, the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem called for global spiritual mobilization, as violence continues to shake the Middle East.

Anniversary of Mosul-Lyon twinning

On October 3, the dioceses of Mosul and Lyon celebrated the 10th anniversary of their twinning.

A concert was held in Lyon, featuring the Kennara orchestra from Qaraqosh, in the Diocese of Mosul. Comprising 40 choristers, the group performed pieces from the Iraqi sacred repertoire, in a show blending songs and traditions.

Spectators enjoyed the opportunity to view an exhibition of traditional Iraqi garments. Founded in 2019, the Kennara orchestra aims to restore hope to Christians in Qaraqosh, who have been deeply affected by the violence of the so-called Islamic State.