News from the Orient – October 18, 2024

This week’s News from the Orient:

Interreligious Meeting in Lebanon

On Wednesday, October 16, leaders from various Christian, Muslim, and Druze communities in Lebanon gathered in Bkerké to discuss the country’s situation in light of the ongoing Israeli aggression. In a joint statement, these religious leaders called for "national solidarity to defend the country" and highlighted the urgent need to strengthen state institutions, especially the "swift election" of a president, following nearly two years of presidential vacancy.

They also urged the UN Security Council to "intervene immediately for a ceasefire."

Archaeological Discovery in Armenia

One of the oldest Christian churches in the world has been discovered in Armenia. A team of archaeologists from the University of Münster in Germany and the National Academy of Sciences of Armenia uncovered the remains of this 4th-century building during excavations at the site of Artaxata in the Ararat Plain, as announced on Friday, October 11. The structure is typologically similar to the earliest Christian commemorative buildings. This discovery is particularly significant for Armenia, the first state to adopt Christianity as its official religion in 301 AD.

The Fund for Eastern Schools in Baghdad

On Thursday, October 17, three schools in Baghdad that are eligible for the Fund for Eastern Schools received their grants during an official ceremony organized by the French embassy in Iraq. The Fund for Eastern Schools, established by the French government and L'Œuvre d'Orient, aims to financially support Christian schools in the Middle East that promote the French language in the region. This year marks its fifth anniversary.