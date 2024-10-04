Catholic Lecturers’ Association in Jakarta welcomes new management

Members of the Indonesian Catholic Lecturers Association (iKDKI) engage in a discussion during the Regional Working Meeting at Atma Jaya Catholic University, Jakarta. Photo by MIRIFICA News

The Indonesian Catholic Lecturers Association (iKDKI) Jakarta Region has held its Regional Management inauguration for the 2024-2029 term at Atma Jaya Catholic University of Indonesia.

By LiCAS News

The event was attended by educators from 38 universities in Jakarta and surrounding areas, focusing on enhancing collaboration under the theme “Serving with Brotherly Love, Strengthening Intelligent Competence.”

The Regional Working Meeting aimed to refine the work program of iKDKI’s Jakarta management and improve the network among Catholic lecturers in the region, according to a report by MIRIFICA News, the official news site of the Bishops’ Conference of Indonesia.

Dr. Rustono Farady Marta, Head of iKDKI Jakarta, highlighted the importance of continuous community service and engagement.

Prof. Dr. Albertus Wahyurudhanto, an advisor to the board, discussed the importance of the meeting’s theme, advocating for increased literacy and effective service.

“Catholic lecturers should serve broadly and inclusively,” he said, emphasizing quality education.

Prof. Dr. Yuda Turana, Rector of Unika Atma Jaya, stressed integrity and academic excellence, mentioning new policies that would make it easier for lecturers to advance to professorship, supporting academic and national development.

Prof. Agustinus Purna Irawan, General Chairperson of iKDKI, urged the community to address societal issues like corruption and intolerance. He emphasized the role of lecturers as models in professional formation.

The event concluded with a Holy Mass at the St. Albertus Magnus Chapel, where new board members committed to enhancing the academic community.

According to iKDKI Jakarta, the new team aims to support the development of dedicated and competent Catholic lecturers.

