India: Conference inspires young people to witness to Christ

The 6th National Youth Conference, titled “Hope in the Lord,” gathered 598 youth leaders from across the country in Jalandhar, India, calling them to responsibly live out their faith in a secular world.

By Sr. Florina Joseph SCN

Young Catholic leaders have gathered in India to reflect on Pope Francis’ call “Christ is alive! He is our hope,” from his Post-Synodal Apostolic Exhortation Christus Vivit.

The 6th National Youth Conference comprised 598 delegates from across India, including leaders from the Indian Catholic Youth Movement (ICYM), youth delegates, animators and priests, hailing from 14 regions, 81 dioceses.

The conference, organized by ICYM and taking place from October 21 to 25 at Trinity College, Jalandhar, India, emphasized the collective responsibility of young Catholics in building the Church.

Call to responsibly witness Christ

The plenary sessions centered on the theme of witnessing Christ, a key point in the Conference Catholic Bishops of India's strategic plan. Each individual is called to play their role in introducing Jesus to others. In a world marred by chaos and violence, the Church calls on the young to “take the Gospel beyond mere spiritual and faith matters into realms of social reformation,” Fr. Chetan Machado, Executive Secretary of the National Youth Commission, told Vatican News.

One of the focal points of the conference was ‘youth engagement in social action.’ Participants were encouraged to critically assess information, rather than be swayed by media narratives, speak out against injustice, and engage in study groups on key encyclicals by Pope Francis, together with non-Christians.

The crisis in Manipur was highlighted, which enabled the participants recognize the urgency for collective voices to address such issues. In their discussions, there was a strong call for the Church in India to come together to rebuild Manipur and regions facing similar situations.

Cultural evening at the conference

Challenges

The conference also addressed the diverse yet interconnected challenges faced by young people. A significant issue raised was the increasing pressure from social media, which often creates an imbalance between virtual and real-life experiences, leading youth to adopt a superficial approach to life.

Another challenge identified was the lack of relevant faith formation for young Catholics, which allows external influences to overshadow their faith. Amidst rising religious tensions, there is a struggle to openly testify to Christ in the secular world. On the other hand, the young often feel judged by the Catholic community.

Other challenges discussed included mental health issues, unemployment, delays in finding life partners, and caring for aging parents. The negative impact of broken families, troubled parenting, and generational gaps was also highlighted.

State-wise representation at the conference

The way forward

To address these challenges, the conference proposed several key recommendations:

- Foster greater synergy between Church leaders, parish communities, and the youth.

- Rejuvenate the significance of the Eucharist and promote a proactive attitude of prayer and contemplation in action.

- Create forums for open dialogue, allowing young people to express their hopes and fears, understand their challenges, and seek guidance.

- Strengthen faith formation to ground young people amidst external influences.

- Provide opportunities for mentorship and shared experiences to address the declining motivation among the youth and offer robust external support.

- Prioritize missionary formation, offering short-term community living experiences to strengthen vocations.

- Foster inclusiveness, ensuring ministry reaches not only the elite but also youth at the peripheries, including those distant from traditional Church activities.

-Encourage sustainable living practices, cultivating a love for creation and implementing sustainable practices.

Participants observed that youth ministry should shift from being event-oriented to focusing on formation and training, promoting servant leadership that prioritizes service over recognition.

Youth delegates gather at the 6th National Youth Conference

Indian Catholic Youth Movement (ICYM)

Founded in 1999, this parochial youth movement operates under the aegis of the CCBI Commission for Youth, aiming to animate the holistic growth of all youth in Latin rite parishes across India.