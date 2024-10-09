Youth movement in India empowers teens to tackle modern-day challenges

Young Catholic Students participants engage in interactive activities during the "Animation and Students Training Programme" in Tura Diocese. The event, themed "Gen Z for a Self-Sustaining World," brought together teens from five parishes. Photo supplied

As teens across India face increasing challenges in their social and personal lives, the Young Catholic Students (YCS) movement in Northeast India is stepping up with innovative programs aimed at empowering adolescents.

By Fr. Kampan Chinnam - India, LiCAS News

Recently, the Diocese of Tura hosted a two-day animation and training session on October 5-6, bringing together young participants from five parishes despite heavy rains.

The YCS movement, which focuses on teenagers and adolescents, offers a structured approach to self-development through its SEE, JUDGE, and ACT methodology.

This approach encourages young people to become more aware of the world around them, reflect on their circumstances, and take action to make positive changes.

The method, designed to foster critical thinking and problem-solving skills, also emphasizes personal reflection and evaluation.

At the recent event in Tura, teens from St. Luke’s Walbagre, St. Mary’s Araimile, Sacred Heart Shrine Chandmari, St. Sebastian Danakgre, and St. Dominic Garobadha participated in discussions and activities centered on the challenges they face.

Resource persons, including Sister Wansuk Mary Lyngdoh, Regional YCS/YSM Coordinator, Ms. Alva Khyriem, former YCS/YSM Regional President, and Mr. Janseng N. Sangma, YCS/YSM Animator for Tura Diocese, guided students through group dynamics, role-plays, and interactive sessions that encouraged open dialogue.

“This program made me feel confident in myself. It allowed everyone to express their views and improved my social life. I learned to respect everyone,” said Kadisa R. Marak of St. Mary’s Araimile.

Another student, Amasa R. Marak from Sherwood Secondary School in Tura, shared her elation over attending the program, saying, “I would definitely come here again; there’s a spiritual experience in everything we do.”

One of the key highlights of the program was a session led by Bishop Andrew Marak of Tura, who shared his own journey of faith with the young participants.

Bishop Marak stressed the importance of attending Mass and Sunday school, underscoring how these practices can help teens navigate the pressures they face in today’s world.

The YCS movement’s approach to empowering teens is centered on the belief that young people can become agents of change, not only in their own lives but within their communities.

By encouraging self-reflection, group support, and taking meaningful action, the movement gives teens tools to address real-life challenges such as peer pressure, family issues, and academic stress.

Diocesan Youth Secretary Father Lyndoh T. Sangma further emphasized the importance of spiritual growth. On the final day, he led a session on the “Importance of Prayer and the Holy Eucharist,” urging students to uphold the values of the YCS movement and promising more programs aimed at teenagers.

Simultaneously, in Kohima Diocese, another YCS orientation program was held on October 6, at Mary Help of Christians Cathedral Parish. Over 65 students attended, deepening their understanding of the YCS framework.

