Indian Catholic bishops set to discuss synodal pathways for mission at 2025 assembly

Catholic bishops process at Saint Mary's school grounds in Secunderabad, the twin city of Hyderabad on January 3, 2021. (Photo by NOAH SEELAM) (AFP or licensors)

The Conference of Catholic Bishops of India (CCBI) has announced that its upcoming Plenary Assembly will adopt a participatory and synodal approach, emphasizing inclusivity within the Church.

By LiCAS News

The plenary assembly of India's bishops is set to take place in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, from January 28 to February 4, 2025, and will center around the theme “Discerning the Synodal Pathways for Mission.”



According to the CCBI General Secretariat, a preparatory document and a questionnaire have been circulated to dioceses and religious congregations throughout India in preparation for the event.

The initiative seeks to gather feedback from a broad spectrum of voices within the Church, ensuring the assembly reflects a collective discernment process.

All responses are expected by October 31, 2024, which will contribute to drafting the working document for the assembly’s discussions.

To further extend participation, the CCBI has introduced an online survey inviting the lay faithful to share their insights and recommendations.

The Secretariat said it is the first time the CCBI has launched such an extensive consultation, aiming to highlight the importance of shared responsibility in the Church’s mission and to promote a more inclusive process.

A core team, led by Bishop Allwyn D’Silva, Auxiliary Bishop Emeritus of Bombay, has been tasked with compiling and analyzing the feedback from dioceses, congregations, and lay members.

The assembly will also implement the “spiritual conversation methodology,” a new approach designed to foster deeper dialogue and engagement among participants, encouraging open and meaningful exchanges.

The CCBI, comprising 132 dioceses and 208 bishops, is the largest episcopal conference in Asia and ranks fourth globally.

