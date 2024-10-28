Franciscan Month: Educating college students about peace and relationships

Brother Gregory Cellini, O.S.F., Director of the Office of Mission, Ministry and Interfaith Dialogue at St. Francis College in Brooklyn, New York, orchestrates a series of events throughout October, inspired by the values of the beloved Italian saint.

By Edoardo Giribaldi

Among the many insights Brother Gregory Cellini, O.S.F., Franciscan Brother of Brooklyn and Director of the Office of Mission, Ministry and Interfaith Dialogue at St. Francis College in Brooklyn, New York, shares regarding the "Franciscan Month" a series of events at St. Francis College throughout October- he says, "It was a matter of getting away from the self, and people found the freedom to be wonderful."

“It was a matter of getting away from the self, and people found the freedom to be wonderful.”

This, he continues, resonates deeply with the heritage that the Italian saint from Assisi left to his brothers. “I have done what was mine to do; may Christ now teach you what you are to do,” recalls Brother Gregory (or simply “Greg,” as every student calls him), quoting St. Francis. He explains how the saint wanted to “free his brothers so that they would not try to be him but, since God had a purpose for Francis and a different purpose for each of his brothers, they would be who they were meant to be.”

Listen to the interview with Brother Gregory Cellini, OSF

Forming in the “Franciscan way”

Helping young people find their vocations and voices has been Brother Greg’s mission as a professor over the years. Now, as Director of the Office of Mission, Ministry, and Interfaith Dialogue, he continues this work by organizing, together with “FC Brooklyn – the Franciscan Team”, a series of events at St. Francis College, centred on three main pillars.

"We want to celebrate St. Francis and the great Franciscan movement," he explains, "but we also want to educate about Francis and the movement. Most importantly, we want to help form our students, faculty, and staff in the Franciscan way."

“We want to celebrate St. Francis and the great Franciscan movement, but we also want to educate about Francis and the movement. Most importantly, we want to help form our students, faculty, and staff in the Franciscan way.”

Br Greg and his students at St. Francis College in Brooklyn

The Month’s initiatives

Franciscan Month 2024 began with a Peace Run on September 30th. College students from all over the world, each representing their country and saying the word “peace” in their native language, lit and passed a torch around the block. The choice of ‘peace’ as this year’s theme is intentional.

“Given the conditions of the world, it makes sense,” notes Brother Greg.

He goes on to describe other events in Brooklyn Heights: a feast day Mass, a rosary procession and, very notably, a “cellphone freedom hour” to encourage students to detach from what he calls a “disordered love” relationship with their devices.

Board games were set up, while the chapel and interfaith prayer space were open to anyone seeking “Franciscan solitude.” Some students opted for quiet reflection, while others chose to take a walk with someone and rekindle relationships. Another major event was a march in the Columbus Day Parade in Manhattan, where students carried a banner spreading awareness about Franciscan Month.

Enthusiastic feedback

Feedback from students and faculty has been overwhelmingly positive. “One of our students who participated in the rosary procession shared that he hadn’t prayed in four months,” Brother Greg recalls. Ironically, the student had a tutoring session scheduled that overlapped with the event. “He cancelled the tutoring, came, and played an active role in the procession.” This is a perfect example of how Franciscan Month events help ease the anxieties and pressures of college life, offering students a space to connect spiritually, regardless of their faith backgrounds.

It really has yielded precious fruits, he says, noting that students, regardless of their religious affiliation, have deepened “their relationship with God. And that’s probably the greatest achievement you can have."

“Students, regardless of their religious affiliation, have deepened “their relationship with God. And that’s probably the greatest achievement you can have.”

The power of relationships

The Franciscan way is rooted in relationships—relationships with God, with others, with oneself, and with creation. “That’s what it’s all about,” affirms Brother Greg, pointing out that “St. Francis called everyone and everything his brother or sister—Brother Sun, Sister Moon, Sister Water, Brother Fire.”

“St. Francis called everyone and everything his brother or sister - Brother Sun, Sister Moon, Sister Water, Brother Fire.”

Going national and global

In addition to his roles as a professor and Director, Brother Greg also hosts a radio show called Thank God for Monday, where he invites guests to share insights on maximizing professional satisfaction and contribution. “For the past five years, we’ve themed some of our shows around different months—Pride Month in June, Black History Month in February, Women’s History Month in March.

About two years ago, the idea came to me: what about a Franciscan Month?” This was the genesis of the initiative. In addition to events, a blog called All Good Things was created to share daily reflections throughout October. In 2024, collaborations were established with three dioceses in the New York City area and three in New Jersey.

Looking ahead, Brother Greg hopes to expand. “In 2025, we aim to go national, and in 2026, for the 800th anniversary of St. Francis going to Paradise, we hope to take it global.”

The Franciscan Month at the Saint Francis College in Brooklyn

Francis’ peace prayer

Brother Greg’s deep connection to St. Francis stems from childhood. A statue of the saint, part of a birdbath, adorned the garden of his family’s home in Clifton, New Jersey. “Growing up, I always thought Francis was just the saint of the birds,” Brother Greg admits. He initially worked in the pharmaceutical industry, attending church regularly but without fully understanding the Franciscan story.

“I thought Francis was just there to protect gardens.” It wasn’t until he became a Franciscan Brother that he grasped the saint’s profound conversion and mission, epitomized by the peace prayer attributed to him: “words of hope, faith, giving, sharing, loving, and forgiving.”

Transform the world, in need of repair

Franciscan Month aims to reach people who may not know the saint’s full story.

“He is really for everyone, not just Catholics. Jews, Muslims, Buddhists, Hindus, even people with no religious belief at all—Francis is indeed for everyone.” Brother Greg believes that if more people embrace the Franciscan way of life, the world would be a much better place.

He reflects on the call St. Francis received in 1206 before the San Damiano crucifix: “Francis rebuild my Church, which you see is in need of repair.” Today, in 2024, Brother Greg feels that same crucifix is challenging everyone, especially the younger generation, to, “Transform the world, which you see is in need of repair.”

“He is really for everyone, not just Catholics. Jews, Muslims, Buddhists, Hindus, even people with no religious belief at all—Francis is indeed for everyone.”