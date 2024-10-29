Filipino Church launches fundraising appeal for victims of Typhoon Kristine

Scores of lives were lost in the Philippines when Typhoon Kristine struck last week. Some 970,000 people are displaced and in urgent need of humanitarian assistance.

By Bezawit Bogale

The Philippine Bishops' Conference, through its national Caritas organization, has launched a fundraising appeal to support families and communities affected by Typhoon Kristine, which has claimed at least 136 lives.

Pope Francis expressed his solidarity with the people of the Philippines, offering prayers for them alongside pilgrims and the faithful during the Angelus Prayer on 27 October 2024.



Appeal for special collections in the spirit of ecclesial synodality



Bishop Moises M. Cuevas, the Apostolic Vicar of the Vicariate of Calapan, announced that special collections will be conducted by parishes, Catholic schools, and institutions.

He added, “We ask that a personal appeal be made to wealthy families, organizations, associations, movements, and potential donors within each parish's jurisdiction, directly seeking their financial support.”

"Flooded roads leading to the city have hindered the mobility of residents and the delivery of humanitarian assistance," said Father Marc Real, Executive Director of Caritas Caceres.

The tropical storm struck the eastern Philippines, impacting provinces in the Bicol region, including areas within the Vicariate of Calapan and the Dioceses of Caceres and Camarines Sur.

According to reports from the National Disaster Risk Management, over 190,000 families - totalling more than 970,000 people, including the elderly, women, and children - have been displaced, with most now residing in evacuation centres and temporary shelters.