Cardinal Pizzaballa: 'We will not surrender to hatred'

The Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem responds to Pope Francis’ recent letter to the Catholics of the Middle East to express deep gratitude for his closeness and affection region and reaffirms the Church’s firm commitment to peace and reconciliation despite the circumstances.

Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, has sent a letter to Pope Francis to convey the “most sincere gratitude” of Catholic leaders and all the Christian faithful in the Middle East for his closeness and compassion

Need for empathy with all those suffering the war

In his letter, published on Friday by the Vatican's “L'Osservatore Romano” newspaper, Cardinal Pizzaballa thanks the Pope for this “beautiful gesture of closeness and affection” and also for being “the only world leader” who acknowledges the human “suffering of all” reminding us of the need “not to lose our humanity”, even in these tragic circumstances.

Referring to the Day of prayer for peace joined by the Catholic communities in the Holy Land and across the world, the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem noted that these “weapons of love” are the Church’s response “to the mistrust that seems to be spreading more and more. “In this context of deeply rooted hatred," he said, "there is a need for empathy, for gestures and words of love that, even if they don't change the course of events, bring comfort and consolation.”

Cardinal Pizzaballa recalled that in the past twelve months of war priests, religious men, and women along with volunteers have remained steadfast in serving those in distress, to provide relief and comfort, even at the risk of their lives.

Not resigning to hatred and working to rebuild trust

He reiterated the Church’s firm commitment to rebuilding broken relationships and trust between communities and to resist the "logic of evil" that seeks to divide. “We will not surrender to events that seem to drive us apart, but we will always seek to be thirsty builders of peace and justice,” he said, recalling the example of men and women of all faiths who, even though personally affected by the violence, have had the inner strength to forgive and not to give in “to the logic of hatred.”

He expressed his hope that this "small remnant" might provide the starting point for rebuilding relationships.

“From this difficult moment, we must learn to make our relationships even stronger and more sincere in the future, to build authentic and serious contexts of peace and respect.”

Military strategies will only breed future violence

Cardinal Pizzaballa insisted on the Church’s determination to continue to plead for the immediate cessation of hostilities, echoing Pope Francis’ call for a new world leadership with a fresh vision for the Middle East, as military strategies will not bring peace.

“Indeed, violence will only breed more violence, create more hatred in the younger generations, and further fuel the various forms of fundamentalism that have tormented and hindered our region for too long”, he said.

The letter advocated instead for investment in education and development to give future generations hope and a stable environment in which to thrive.

“We need to give our young people a peaceful environment on which they can build their hopes, here, in our troubled lands.”

We know we are not alone

Again, Cardinal Pizzaballa pledged that the Church will continue to speak out on behalf of the voiceless, offering its support to all those in need.

“We know that we are not alone, and that you stand with all those who suffer from the ‘madness of war’," the letter concludes.

