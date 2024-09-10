Young people in Timor-Leste are overjoyed by Pope’s visit

According to National Youth Commission Ricardo Da Costa Belo, the Pope’s visit to Timor-Leste could have a long-term impact on young people in the Asian nation also facing youth violence and crime.

By Fr. Bernardo Suate and Lisa Zengarini - Dili

Ricardo Da Costa Belo is a member of the National Catholic Youth Commission of Timor-Leste. He spoke to Vatican News’ Fr. Bernardo Suate about the participation of young Timorese Catholics in Church life and initiatives, and also about challenges facing youth ministry in this young nation. He said he hopes the happy and peaceful atmosphere surrounding this historical event might contribute to bring long-term peace and stability to Timorese society still facing violence also involving its young population.

Q.: Can tell us about the participation of young people in the Church in Timor Leste?



There are many active youths in several Church and secular organisations that work with young people.

An increaing number of young people take part in Church activities including Laudato Si movements, parish and missionary activities. However, access to public activities sponsored by the government are more limited due to several limitations, especially in rural areas.

Q. What are the main challenges you face today?

We face many challenges in Timor-Leste, especially involving young people. The most important one is access to education. Education standards in Timor-Leste are still far behind other countries, particularly n state-run schools because the government hasn’t made educations a priority.

Another problem is related to the diffusion of martial arts gyms for self-defence which have become very popular with young people. Martial arts are not bad in themselves, but some youths use them for different purposes, to fight.

Q: Do you think Pope Francis will bring something good to young people in Timor-Leste?

As you know, our country is mostly Catholic and also young people are for the most part Catholics. Pope Francis has brought a good atmosphere here, especially to young Catholics.

Before the preparations for the visit we had many problems of youth violence. But when the news of the visit broke out, youth violence and crime reduced. So, maybe, the Pope’s presence has brought a bit of peace among the young people in this country.

When the Pope arrived yesterday, 9 September, most of the people on the streets to welcome him were young Catholics. They were really excited to welcome our beloved Pope. Some were even moved. And this is positive We hope that this will lastand that peace and stability may continue in our society and also in our local Church.

Listen to the interview