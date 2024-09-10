Singapore’s religious communities anticipate Pope Francis’ arrival with hope

A billboard on display in Singapore ahead of the Pope's arrival (AFP or licensors)

Ahead of Pope Francis' arrival in Singapore on Wednesday, several leaders of various faiths have expressed their hopes for peace and interreligious dialogue in the Asian country.

By LiCAS News

Just days before Pope Francis’ visit to Singapore, the Archdiocesan Interreligious Dialogue and Ecumenism Centre of Singapore (AIRDECS) and Catholic News sought thoughts from leaders of various religions on the pontiff’s stance on interreligious dialogue.

Mr. K Sengkuttuva, chairperson of the Hindu Advisory Board, said Pope Francis’ call for all believers to cultivate peace in mutual respect, free from proselytism and impediments, “has augured well with the Hindu diaspora”.

Sengkuttuva addressed Pope Francis in his message, saying, “Bells have tolled to the tune of religious harmony through your sermons. You have administered the panacea that the world needs.”

The Jewish community, said Chief Rabbi Mordechai Abergel, is heartened to learn of Pope Francis’s coming visit to Singapore, adding that the visit “is providential because it will send a message of coexistence at a moment of increasing religious violence in many parts of the world.”

The rabbi said that Pope Francis’ visit “will no doubt reinforce” the ties among the Abrahamic faiths and the diverse array of religions in Singapore, a commitment to which the Pope is deeply and fervently devoted.

Interreligious representatives, ecumenical guests, and members of the Catholic community to the annual Archdiocesan Interreligious Christmas Celebration at St Joseph’s Church (Victoria Street) (SJCVS) on Decemeber 27, 2023. Photo: SJCVS via Catholic News SG

The president of the Parsi Zoroastrian Association of South East Asia said the pontiff has consistently emphasized interreligious dialogue as a means to foster mutual understanding, respect, and peace among different faiths.

“Zoroastrians share similar beliefs in fostering dialogue to build bridges, reduce tension, and encourage efforts on equality, social justice, environmental and humanitarian affairs,” said Mr. Hormuz E. Avari.

Most Venerable Seck Kwang Phing of the Singapore Buddhist Federation noted that religious leaders from various faiths recognized the crucial need to advocate for peace and harmony, which is essential at all times and across the globe.

This understanding prompted the establishment of the Inter-Religious Organisation at the Phor Kark See Monastery in 1949, shortly after the Second World War.

“Pope Francis’ visit to Singapore will certainly encourage and affirm the work of building religious harmony on our island nation,” he said.

Mr. Tan Thiam Lye of the Taoist Federation and Mr. Kenal Kothari of the Jain Religious Society both agreed that Francis’ visit would deepen interreligious understanding, strengthen mutual trust, and enhance religious harmony in Singapore.

The leading Protestant Council in the country prayed for the pontiff’s “continued health and wisdom in shepherding the global Catholic community.”

Lutheran Bishop Lu Guan Hoe said Pope Francis’ presence is a “profound blessing” and “a powerful reminder of our shared faith and commitment to peace, unity, and service”.

Dr. Nazirudin Mohd Nasir, Mufti of Singapore from the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore, described the Pope as a major advocate for peaceful co-existence and noted Singapore’s reputation as a symbol of peace and harmony.

Dr. Nasir referenced the Document on Human Fraternity, which Pope Francis co-authored with the Sheikh of Al-Azhar, as a continuation of the Vatican’s longstanding efforts to enhance relations with the Muslim community.

Mr. Malminderjit Singh, Chairman of the Sikh Advisory Board, emphasized that the Sikh faith is committed to promoting world peace and assisting others, values that Pope Francis has advocated for and reinforced throughout his life’s work.

Mr. K Elango, Honorary Chairman of The Spiritual Assembly of the Bahá’ís of Singapore, said the Pope’s visit is expected to boost the collaborative efforts of well-wishers from various communities, institutions, and religious groups across Singapore.

On September 13, Pope Francis is set to meet the youth leaders from various religions and faiths in Singapore. The Archdiocese of Singapore organized the “Interreligious Youth with Pope Francis”, followed by an art exhibit that will take place at Catholic Junior College.