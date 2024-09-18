Philippines: Dominicans launch climate change and human rights handbook

The Dominicans for Justice and Peace, together with the Dominican Family for Justice, Peace, and Care for Creation – Philippines, launched a new educational resource aimed at addressing climate change and human rights among youth.

By LiCAS News

The launch of the handbook, titled “Climate Change and Human Rights Education for Youth in the Philippines,” was conducted in collaboration with the University of Santo Tomas SIMBAHAYAN Community Development Office (SIMBAHAYAN) and the Center for Continuing Professional Education and Development (CCPED).

Ms. Laurence Blattmer, Program Coordinator for Dominicans for Justice and Peace, stressed the importance of equipping educators with the tools needed to teach about the intersection of climate change and human rights.

She emphasized that “educators can inspire and empower students to become proactive global citizens by understanding the deeply intertwined nature of climate change and human rights.”

Fr. Aniedi Okure, OP, General Promoter of Justice and Peace and Permanent Delegate to the United Nations, highlighted the responsibility humanity has toward the environment and future generations.

“We who are alive now; we do not inherit land from our ancestors, but borrow it from the future; if you are given land, you are obliged to take care of it,” said Fr. Okure.

The launch event featured discussions by human rights advocates, climate activists, and academics, all of whom underscored the crucial role of educators in raising awareness about these pressing issues.

Prior to the launch, a four-day workshop was held at the Colegio de San Juan de Letran in July, focusing on integrating climate change and human rights education into the country’s Department of Education’s Matatag curriculum.

