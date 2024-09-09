PNG youth gather for ‘one-in-a-million’ meeting with Pope Francis

Young people during the meeting with Pope Francis in Port Moresby's Sir John Guise Stadium on Monday

A unique blend of sound and color welcomed Pope Francis to Sir John Guise Stadium in Port Moresby for his meeting with the youth of Papua New Guinea, the final event of the second leg of his Apostolic Journey to Asia and Oceania.

By Claudia Torres – Port Moresby

Young men and women outfitted in traditional attire from each of the country's 22 provinces proudly represented their people.

Young men and women outfitted in traditional attire from each of the country’s 22 provinces proudly represented their people.

Young people in traditional attire represent the 22 provinces of Papua New Guinea at Pope Francis’ meeting with the youth at Sir John Guise Stadium in Port Moresby on Monday

Particularly striking was the large clay head of the Asaro Mudman from Goroka, his entire body covered in grayish white mud, in sharp contrast with the others’ colorful attire.



One group regaled the Pope with a traditional Mekeo dance, their colorful feathers reaching up to the sky.

Another, more modern dance was performed by the Islands of Hope group. They used music to depict the struggles, hopes and dreams of the youth of Papua New Guinea.

Also present at the event were student groups from various schools in Port Moresby, who expressed their excitement at being able to see Pope Francis.

“He’s a big man to us, and he’s a holy person as well,” said Camilla, who was with a group from Holy Trinity Parish.

Schoolmates Jedediah and Solomon from Saint Charles Lwanga Secondary also shared their impressions of the lively event.

Jedediah, an aspiring civil engineer, said he especially enjoyed seeing “the people and the singing.”

Solomon, whose dream is to be a pilot, said, “It feels great, overwhelming, to see a world leader figure like [the Pope] for the first time. It’s a one-in-a-million chance. I would say it’s a memory to remember.”