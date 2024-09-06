News from the Orient – September 6, 2024

In this week's news from the Eastern Churches, produced in collaboration with L'Œuvre d'Orient, a Catholic Church in the West Bank is bombed, Pope Francis appoints a new Armenian Catholic Bishop, and France gets two new Chaldean priests.

This week’s News from the Orient:

Jenin church bombed

The city of Jenin, located in the northern West Bank, has been under bombardment by the Israeli army for a week now. Although the city's Palestinian refugee camp is the main target of the operation, the damage extends far beyond.

The Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem reports significant damage to the church and convent located in the city center. This complex had already been damaged during a previous military incursion several months ago.

New Armenian Catholic Bishop

Archbishop-elect Kevork Nora-doun-guian has been appointed by Pope Francis as bishop for Armenian Catholics in Armenia, Georgia, Russia, and Eastern Europe.

Born in Syria, he was ordained there in 1995 for the Institute of Patriarchal Clergy of Bzommar. He has held various positions in Lebanon, Russia, the Holy Land, Jordan, and France.

The episcopal seat had been vacant since His Beatitude Raphael Minassian left in 2021 following his election as Armenian Catholic Patriarch of Cilicia.

Chaldean ordination in France

The Chaldean Church in France welcomed two new priests on Sunday, September 1, 2024.

St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Sarcelles, near Paris, saw the priestly ordination of Amar Agag and Emmanuel Calasin by Cardinal Louis Raphaël Sako, Patriarch of the Chaldean Catholic Church, who traveled from Iraq especially for the event.