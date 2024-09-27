News from the Orient – September 27, 2024

In this week's news from the Eastern Churches, produced in collaboration with L'Œuvre d'Orient, Lebanese Churches prepare to welcome IDPs, an Armenian Archbishop is ordained, and an Iraqi Christian village gets its first church.

This week’s News from the Orient:

Church welcomes IDPs from southern Lebanon

Churches across Lebanon are gearing up to welcome the half-million displaced people fleeing the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.

Intensive bombardments since September 23 have caused more than 600 deaths and over 2,000 injuries, including many civilians.

In this dramatic context, Christian communities are serving as peacemakers by opening their doors to families forced to leave their own homes.

Ordination of Archbishop Noradounguian

On September 21, Kévork Noradounguian was ordained as the Archbishop of the Armenian Catholic Church in Armenia, Georgia, Russia, Ukraine, and Eastern Europe.

The ceremony took place at the Armenian College in Rome in the presence of Armenian Catholic Patriarch Raphaël Minassian and the Prefect of the Dicastery for the Eastern Churches, Cardinal Claudio Gugerotti.

Upon his return to Armenia on September 26, the Archbishop was enthroned at his episcopal see in Gyumri. The Armenian Catholic community celebrated the event with joy.

Celebration in Maroke, Iraq

On September 20, the residents of the village of Maroke, in the Nala Valley in Northern Kurdistan, inaugurated their new parish hall.

The Christian village previously had no church, and residents can now celebrate Mass and major community events together, such as weddings and funerals.

The inaugural Mass was celebrated by Bishop Shemmon of Nala from the ancient Assyrian Church of the East, accompanied by Chaldean Bishops Thabet and Najeeb, as well as Mar Abris, an Assyrian bishop.