News from the Orient – September 20, 2024

In this week's news from the Eastern Churches, produced in collaboration with L'Œuvre d'Orient, Christians celebrate the feast of St. Matthew in Iraq and Eastern-rite bishops in Europe hold their annual meeting.

This week’s News from the Orient:

Feastday at Mar Mattai

On September 17, hundreds of faithful gathered at the Mar Mattai Monastery, located in the Nineveh Plain, to celebrate the feast of the death of Saint Matthew.

The celebration began with a solemn Mass, presided over by the Syriac Orthodox Patriarch Ignatius Ephrem II.

It continued with a concert performed by local schoolchildren.

Festivities culminated in the evening with a bonfire, a symbol of light and faith, illuminating the sacred site in northern Iraq.

Meeting of Eastern European Bishops

From September 16 to 19, the annual meeting of the Eastern-rite Catholic Bishops of Europe took place.

About 60 bishops gathered in Oradea, Romania, in the presence of the Prefect of the Dicastery for Eastern Churches, Cardinal Claudio Gugerotti.

The agenda included topics like the relationship between bishops and priests, fraternity and humanity, and the Synod on synodality.

The annual meeting of debate and prayer has taken place since 1997.

First anniversary of fall of Nagorno-Karabakh

One year ago, on September 19, 2023, Nagorno-Karabakh suffered a fatal blow by the Azerbaijani army.

The quick surrender left the 120,000 inhabitants of the autonomous region on the roads.

Most were welcomed in Armenia, but today, the chances of a return are almost nil.