News from the Orient – September 13, 2024
This week’s News from the Orient:
Ethiopians enter the year 2017
Iraq celebrates Feast of Holy Cross
On 9 September, 2024, thousands of Christians gathered in Erbil-Ankawa, Iraq, to celebrate the Feast of the Holy Cross. Led by Archbishops Bashar Warda and Nicodemus Daoud Sharaf, the procession of Catholics, Orthodox, and Assyrians started from St. George’s Church and was accompanied by hymns and prayers. The festivities will last the whole week and bring together Christians from the Nineveh Plain. This celebration symbolises their strength and hope in adversity.
Christians worldwide celebrate the Nativity of the Virgin Mary
On 8 September, 2024, Christians from both the East and the West united to celebrate the Nativity of the Virgin Mary. This celebration, which has been observed since the 7th century in Constantinople, Jerusalem, and Rome, highlights the communion among believers despite geographical distances. In cities like Deir El Ahmar in Lebanon and in Syria, prayers and sacred hymns echoed, honouring together the Mother of Christ. The nativity reminds us of the strength of the bond between Christians around the world.
