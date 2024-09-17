Translators’ workshop held to expand access to Church literature in Nepal

Participants to the Pastoral Literature Translation Workshop pose for a group photo. Photo by FABC-OSC

Translators from Darjeeling-Sikkim and Nepal have held a two-day Pastoral Literature Translation Workshop to focus on translating key Church documents for Nepali-speaking Catholics.

By LiCAS News

The Pastoral Literature Translation Workshop was held at the Divya Vani Pastoral Centre, in the Indian city of Darjeeling, on September 10-11.

It brought together 12 participants, including resource persons, to focus on translating key Church documents for Nepali-speaking Catholics.

Organized as a continuation of a previous workshop held in Bangkok in June 2024 under the guidance of the Federation of Asian Bishops’ Conferences (FABC) Office of Social Communication, the event aimed to establish translation teams for major Asian languages.

The goal is to ensure that crucial Church documents reach the faithful across linguistic divides.

At the conclusion of the workshop, participants expressed their enthusiasm for the project, with many experienced translators stating that they gained valuable insights into new tools and methods.

The translators prioritized the completion of the Nepali Bible, which they noted was outside the typical scope of pastoral literature but essential for their community.

In light of Pope Francis’ call for Catholics to read the four Vatican II documents as part of the Jubilee 2025 preparations, the team committed to translating these texts into Nepali by Christmas 2024.

In addition, the team agreed to undertake the translation of the Catechism of the Catholic Church (CCC) incrementally.

They also planned to develop a Nepali glossary of religious terms and translate the Lives of Saints and the Church’s social teachings.

The next meeting of the translation team will take place in Damak, Nepal, on November 15, 2024.

This article was originally published on https://www.licas.news/. All rights reserved. Unauthorized republication by third parties is not permitted.